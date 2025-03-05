Trudeau and Trump Had a Phone Call About the Latest Tariffs. Here's How It Went.

UPDATE:

NEWS: Trump gives exemptions on tariffs to car companies in USMCA for one month — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 5, 2025

***Original story***

After slapping new tariffs on Canada this week, citing a lack of results on the fentanyl flow into the United States and across the northern border, President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday morning.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, 'That’s not good enough.' The call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!" Trump followed up.

On Tuesday Trudeau issued retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. and claimed Trump is trying to tank the Canadian economy ahead of annexation.