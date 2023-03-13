3 Texas Women Missing Since February After Crossing the Border Into Mexico

The FBI said three women from Texas went missing in Mexico after they crossed the border to sell clothing at a flea market on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, sisters Marina Perez Rios, 48, and Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, have been missing since Feb. 25. The women were from Peñitas, a small border city “just a few hundred feet from the Rio Grande River.” The women reportedly crossed the Anzalduas International Bridge and were headed to Montemoreles, Neuvo Leon, before going missing.

Reportedly, one of the woman's husbands spoke to her by phone when she traveled to Mexico. That was the last time the three women were heard from. Shortly after, the husband was unable to get in contact with his wife.

“Since he couldn’t make contact over that weekend, he came in that Monday and reported it to us,” Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea told the outlet.

According to NBC News, the FBI said it cannot comment further on the investigation and is “relentlessly” pursuing options to protect Americans who travel abroad.

This month, Townhall covered how a group of four Americans were shot at and taken away by armed gunmen in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on March 3. The Americans, Latavia McGee, Zindell Brown, Eric Williams, and Shaeed Woodard, had driven to Mexico from South Carolina. The FBI announced a reward of $50,000 for the victims’ return and arrest of those involved in the abduction. The area is reportedly controlled by the Gulf Cartel.

Shortly after, Spencer covered how Mexican officials announced that two of the four kidnap victims were found dead. Attorney General Merrick Garland shared that the two survivors, McGee and Williams, were brought back to the United States and received medical treatment.

On the Department of State’s website, Tamaulipas is listed as a “do not travel” destination due to rampant crime, such as kidnapping, and due to the presence of drug cartels.

Last week, NBC News reported that the Gulf Cartel apologized for the kidnapping and murder and that they had turned over involved members.