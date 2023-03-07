The Feds Are Trying to Punish Elon Musk for Exposing the Twitter Files
Tipsheet

There's Been an Update on the Americans Kidnapped in Mexico

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed late Tuesday two Americans who survived being kidnapped by Mexican cartels over the weekend are back in the United States and have been transported to a hospital. Two other Americans, who haven't been identified, were killed. 

“Last Friday, four Americans were attacked in Matamoros, Mexico. In the wake of the attack, the FBI immediately contacted our Mexican law enforcement and security partners in an effort to locate the victims," Garland released in a statement. "The FBI has confirmed that two of the Americans were killed and another injured. The two surviving Americans are now receiving medical treatment in the United States."

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this heinous attack. The Justice Department will be relentless in pursuing justice on their behalf," he continued. “We will do everything in our power to identify, find, and hold accountable the individuals responsible for this attack on American citizens.”

At the White House earlier in the day, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed on Biden's tolerance of the close proximity violent Mexican cartels have to the U.S. and the amount of territory they control. Jean-Pierre claimed Biden takes the situation "very seriously." 

