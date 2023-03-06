Top Dr. Reacts to 'Catastrophically F*cked Up' Government Spying on Church Goers
Four American Citizens Kidnapped After Crossing Into Mexican Border City

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 06, 2023 1:00 PM
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico shared a statement on Sunday from Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirming four American citizens were shot at and then taken away by armed gunmen in the Mexican border city of Matamoros on March 3.

Matamoros, which is across the from Brownsville, Texas, is the stronghold for the Gulf Cartel, which operates and controls much of the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. Similar to other Mexican cartels, the Gulf Cartel has different factions that fight amongst each other across the state of Tamaulipas.

"The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating. The FBI is announcing a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved," said Rich.

"On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," Rich continued.

Breitbart reported the Tamaulipas government confirmed the death of an innocent bystander who was getting off a city bus — but made no mention of the Americans. Officials then shut down the city’s schools for the rest of the day in expectation of further violence.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

