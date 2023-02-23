Children’s Book Series on Influential Women to Include Rachel Levine

A children’s chapter book series highlighting inspiring women will reportedly include Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), who is a biological male and is “openly transgender.”

The book will be released in June and is targeted at children ages 6 to 9 years old (via Fox News):

The book, "She Persisted: Rachel Levine" by Lisa Bunker will be released on June 6, 2023, and was inspired by Clinton's picture book series by the same title that tells the stories of women like Oprah Winfrey, Sonia Sotomayor and Greta Thunberg. Author Lisa Bunker worked for 30 years in public and community radio, before she started writing full time and lists her "geekeries" as "chess, piano, gender, storycraft, and language," according to her biography. The book, which includes an introduction from Chelsea Clinton, states it is the "perfect choice for kids who love learning and teachers who want to bring inspiring women into their curriculum" and provides a "list of ways that readers can follow in Rachel Levine’s footsteps and make a difference!" "As the first openly transgender government official to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation, the first openly transgender four-star officer in uniform service, and the first female four-star admiral in the commissioned corps, Rachel Levine faced many obstacles throughout her life," the book's online description reads. "But she persisted through them all and showed kids of all genders that they can succeed in their dreams too."

Last year, Townhall covered how USA Today released its “Women of the Year” list, which was full of woke liberals, including Levine.

According to Fox News, Levine, 65, began transitioning in 2011. Levine is an ardent supporter of irreversible transgender care for minors who are confused about their gender identity.

“There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine told NPR last year. This type of health care includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatment, and sex reassignment surgery.

This month, Levine said that some children who identify as LGBTQ+ need to replace their parents with “one supportive adult,” according to The Daily Caller.