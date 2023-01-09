Sister of Murdered Idaho Student Says ‘True Evil Was Genuinely Watching’ the Victims

The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed on Nov. 13 said in an interview that “true evil was genuinely watching” her sister’s home in Moscow, Idaho, leading up to her death. This came after it was revealed that suspect Bryan Kohberger’s phone was located in the area of the home for months leading up to the quadruple homicide.

“I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” Alivea Goncalves, 26, said in an interview with NewsNation on Sunday, adding that “the hardest part of this – to sit back and look at the totality of it.”

"When my sister was FaceTiming me about a new egg bites recipe, [Kohberger] was planning his next visit to the home," she said, adding "that’s really difficult, it’s really difficult, not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more."

Kaylee Goncalves’ sister Alivea says “true evil” was watching the Idaho victims.

She is asking people not to judge the surviving roommate who was awake. “I think everyone should stop passing judgements because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.” pic.twitter.com/jNgEh6VjNs — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 9, 2023

To recap, Townhall covered that Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 on Nov. 13. The probable cause affidavit showed that the suspect’s phone was in the area of the victims’ home over 10 times between June 2022 and the night of their deaths.

The unsealed probable cause affidavit showed that one of the surviving roommates, identified as “D.M.,” told police "she was awoken at approximately 4:00 a.m. by what she stated sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms.” D.M. also said that "a short time later...she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here.'" At one point, D.M. opened her bedroom door and saw a person donning black clothing and a mask walk towards her. She claimed he was a male, 5’10 or taller, male, not muscular but “athletically built” and “bushy eyebrows.” The man walked past D.M. and left the house. At one point, D.M. heard crying coming from one of the rooms in the house. But, the surviving roommate did not phone 911 until eight hours later, a member of Idaho law enforcement told the New York Post.

"I do know Dylan is really young and she was probably really, really scared, and until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don't know what you would do in that situation," Goncalves told NewsNation.

As Townhall covered, authorities at the crime scene found “a tan leather knife sheath” where they found a single source of male DNA. Authorities also zeroed in on a white Hyundai Elantra after obtaining camera footage from roads around the crime scene. They had footage of the vehicle departing the immediate area near the crime scene and later arriving in Pullman Washington, at Washington State University, which Spencer noted.

During the investigation, authorities put out a BOLO for a white Elantra, which matched a vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates registered to Kohberger. And, Kohberger’s address matched the final location of the white vehicle tracked by cameras across the state border from Idaho. Kohberger, who is a criminology student, attends Washington State University and lives in Pullman. When authorities looked up the vehicle owner’s driver’s license, his ID photo matched the description provided by D.M.

On the night of the murders, Kohberger’s cell phone was connected to “cellular resources” consistent with him leaving his home in Pullman at 2:47 a.m. and then going on airplane mode or turning the phone off. The next time the phone was connected to the cellular network was after 4 a.m. near Moscow, Idaho on a route leading back to Pullman.

In the interview, Goncalves agreed that Kohberger might have been watching how the murder “played out” by watching interviews and being involved in Facebook and Twitter groups.

“I do. A lot of that comes from the fact that he had visited the home so many times before late at night, early hours,” she explained. “He’s presented this pattern of behavior. He went back to the home the morning of, before police had been called, I think to see if his circus had started to unfold. I think that he would not have been able to refrain from engaging with the online communities.”

Investigators compared the DNA found on the knife sheath to trash recovered at Kohberger’s family’s home in Pennsylvania. Testing showed that the DNA “identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of suspect profile.” With that information, authorities arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania after he drove cross-country from Washington to Pennsylvania with his father.