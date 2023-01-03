Accused Idaho Killer’s Neighbor Says He ‘Never Slept’

This week, neighbors of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spoke out about whether they saw signs that he may have been involved in the killings of four University of Idaho students in November.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania last week and has been charged with felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder of students Kailee Golcalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University living in Pullman, Washington.

In an interview with the New York Post, Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor at his WSU housing complex, who remained anonymous, said that Kohberger stayed to himself but could “always be heard at odd hours.”

“It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night,” she added.

“He’s normally a very late-night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said. “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.

“I don’t know how he could’ve killed people because he doesn’t look that tough,” the neighbor continued. “We are all Ph.D. students here so it takes a lot of hard work and smarts to get to this point. You don’t think someone like that could do something like this,” she said of his alleged murder.

Reportedly, Kohberger lived in housing typically meant for Ph.D. students with families. The neighbor recalled that “he had lived there alone” since August.

According to Fox News Digital, Justin Williams, who lived in a building adjacent to Kohberger, said he’d only seen him “twice” since moving into the housing complex over a year ago.

"I’d see him go check his mail, that was it. Other than that, I’ve only seen him like twice the whole time, and I’ve lived here since July 2021," Williams said, adding that he saw “nothing unusual” from his neighbor.

Another neighbor, Andrew Chua, a WSU graduate student, told Fox that he recently saw a commotion in the apartment complex but did not recognize Kohberger from his picture.

Shawn Domgaard, a Ph.D. student at WSU and father of three, told Fox that it’s “hard to process” since the killings happened “in my backyard.”

Another neighbor, Gaurav Narang, who spoke to Fox 6 Milwaukee, said that Kohberger’s personality “does not match” what happened.

On Sunday, Kohberger’s family released a statement about Kohberger’s charges and asked for privacy.

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold, and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother,” the family said in the statement, according to Daily Mail.

“First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” it continued. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” the family concluded.