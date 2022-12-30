One Competitive Sport Will Include a Separate League for 'Transgender' Athletes

The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced this week that it will introduce a new category for transgender athletes.

WBC President Maricio Sulaiman announced that the “at birth” rule will not allow fighters to compete against those of the opposite sex over safety concerns (via Fox News):

Sulaiman made the announcement during an interview with The Telegraph, telling the British outlet that the goal of the expansion is both "safety and inclusion." "It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion. We have been the leaders in rules for women's boxing - so the dangers of a man fighting a woman will never happen because of what we are going to put in place." He continued, "In boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of gender change. There should be no gray area around this, and we want to go into it with transparency and the correct decisions. Woman to man or man to woman transgender change will never be allowed to fight a different gender by birth."

In June, Townhall covered how the International Rugby League announced that biological male athletes who identify as transgender women would not be allowed to play in women’s matches. This new policy would be the law of the land until “further research” is completed to enable the sport’s governing body can roll out a formal transgender inclusion policy.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman injured a biological female who identifies as a transgender man in an “transgender” hockey tournament, which was backed by the NHL.

In a video of the incident, the biological female was knocked down on the ice by the biological male. The video shows players screaming for a medic and a stretcher after the biological woman was shoved to the ground.

“Get a stretcher! Get a medic!”



Words heard at the first NHL All-Trans Draft Tournament after a male player casually bumps into a female player. The contact doesn’t look serious on video. But the size diff between players is so great that the female suffers a concussion. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/U4y0huo0oA — mazeks (@JeanMazeks) December 9, 2022

According to Daily Mail, the biological female walked away from the tournament with a concussion. On top of that, the outlet suggested the incident was "subjected to a woke cover-up" as the NHL "opted to not give it coverage."

In October, an incident occurred in North Carolina where a female high school volleyball player sustained a severe head injury after a transgender player spiked the ball at her head “abnormally fast.” The female player’s male-bodied opponent spiked the volleyball at approximately 70 mph, according to Daily Mail. A video of the incident was shared online.

After the incident, Ian Miller at Outkick wrote up how biological “transgender” athletes who think they are women are often allowed to compete in women’s sports to protect and affirm their feelings rather than prioritizing the safety of the female athletes.

The dominant cultural conversation around transgender athletes, usually biological males, competing in girls and women’s sports has generally focused on the happiness of the male involved. Instead of asking the girls how they feel about being forced to compete at a disadvantage after training and working hard to maximize their abilities, schools, administrators, corporations and the media choose to prioritize the feelings of the transgender person involved. By focusing more on appeasing the gender activists who push for unrestricted competition at the expense of girls and women, these institutions have enabled this kind of behavior. Their ideology and political agenda requires them to ignore the fundamental biological differences between men and women. So young girls, through no fault of their own, are placed at increased risk to placate radical gender activists.

Earlier this year, when Will “Lia” Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three consecutive years, female swimmers came forward anonymously claiming that they were told to share the locker room with Thomas even though it made them feel uncomfortable.

“It’s [the locker room] definitely awkward because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,” one female swimmer told Daily Mail. “But we were basically told that we could not ostracize Lia by not having her in the locker room and that there’s nothing we can do about it, that we basically have to roll over and accept it, or we cannot use our own locker room.”