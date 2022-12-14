Ohio Board of Education Votes Against Biden’s Expanded LGBTQ+ Title IX Protections

The Ohio State Board of Education voted this week in support of a resolution pushing back against the Biden administration’s plan to modify Title IX protections to include “gender identity” for transgender students.

The board voted 10 to 7 to reject Biden’s amendments to the federal civil rights legislation, which was initially created to protect women and girls. Biden’s proposed Title IX protections would require schools to allow access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams to transgender students in accordance with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

The resolution from the Board would require school districts to keep parents involved in conversations about gender identity and asks state lawmakers to approve a ban on teaching children in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity, according to Columbus-based outlet WBNS-TV.

Predictably, Democrats were upset that the Ohio Board decided to push back against Biden’s proposed Title IX protections.

“This State Board of Education Resolution is yet again another egregious and harmful attempt to attack and isolate transgender children,” Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) said in a statement after the vote. “It is our duty as elected officials to protect all students in Ohio, but this Resolution actively puts them in harm’s way. I support the important proposed federal rule changes to expand Title IX to protect transgender students from discrimination.”

“This anti-LGBTQ+ resolution is nothing more than lawless, state-sanctioned bullying that hurts children and parents across Ohio," Rep. Phil Robinson (D-Solon), said.

A spokesperson from Columbus City Schools said that the school district was against the resolution, describing it as "outrageous" and "absolutely disgusting." Townhall covered in October how the Columbus City School Board noted it would go against the resolution when it was still under consideration.

Under the resolution, the state’s superintendent will send a letter within 21 days to all school districts in Ohio to inform them of the vote. WBNS pointed out that the resolution is not law and is unenforceable.

Multiple outlets noted that the language in the final resolution was “toned down” from the original language. Cleveland.com noted that the resolution ultimately supports a lawsuit brought forward by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 21 other state attorneys general against the U.S. Department of Education over Biden’s proposed Title IX protections.

“Board acknowledges the pain experienced by those suffering with gender dysphoria and that decisions regarding the appropriate course of action for minor students experiencing symptoms of gender dysphoria rightfully belong in the hands of parents rather than the state,” the resolution said before adding that “the State Board of Education declares its emphatic support forTitle IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, considers the original and authentic meaning of the law to be a historical and continuing pillar in upholding the rights and opportunities of women and girls."