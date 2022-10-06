Columbus School Board Issues Objection to State's Resolution on Gender Identity

The Columbus City School Board will reportedly go against a resolution under consideration by the Ohio Board of Education that supports parents rights in education and opposes allowing school programs separated biological sex to include “gender identity.”

The resolution from the state board was introduced by member Brendan Shea to oppose Title IX changes unveiled by the Biden administration that includes protections for LGBTQ+ students, according to NBC 4.

“Women and girls like my three daughters stand to lose an awful lot with these regulations,” Shea said during a state board meeting. “Gender will become purely a matter of identity rather than objective fact.”

The day the Ohio Board of Education’s resolution was introduced, Columbus board members reportedly wore shirts with LGBTQ+ pride colors and crafted their own resolution.

“It’s in direct opposition to what’s proposed by the state board,” NBC 4 noted. Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair said that their resolution is about “protecting” students.

“I hope they really hear we are here to continue to fight, to fight against just blatant discrimination, hate, and injustice,” Adair said. “We are here to fight for all of our students around equity and inclusion and these are core values of who we are.”

The Columbus board’s resolution claims that “Title IX and the proposed revisions align with the core values we cherish in Columbus and reinforce the groundwork we have laid to combat all forms of discrimination in our community.”

Furthermore, it claims that Shea’s resolution “undermines” Title IX protections for women and girls.

“It [the Ohio board’s resolution] advocates for state-sponsored discrimination and spreads harmful rhetoric,” it stated.

In June, women’s rights activist Kara Dansky, author of the book "The Abolition of Sex: How the ‘Transgender’ Agenda Harms Women and Girls," and president of the U.S. chapter of Women's Declaration International, explained to me how she is a Democrat but is "extremely disappointed" by how the Biden administration is erasing women and girls through Title IX revisions to include “gender identity.”

"Speaking solely for myself, I'm a lifelong Democrat. And I'm extremely disappointed in the current administration's attack on women's rights by redefining sex to include gender identity throughout federal administrative law," Dansky said. "It would be a travesty to try to redefine the word 'sex' for Title IX purposes, to include the nebulous, vague, and incoherent concept of gender identity."

"There's a bill pending in the Senate right now, called the 'Equality Act,' which would be a disaster for women and girls because it would redefine sex to include gender identity throughout federal civil rights law," she added.

Townhall covered how Columbus teachers went on strike days before the start of the 2022-2023 school year over a disagreement over learning and teaching conditions. The Columbus teachers union encouraged students to not engage in any sort of virtual learning as the strike was going on.