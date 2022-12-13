DeSantis Seeks Grand Jury to Investigate COVID Vaccine Makers
School Board Member Who Refused to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ for President...
FACT CHECK: Is 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout a Terrorist?
Justice Served? Anti-DeSantis Conspiracy Theorist Admits Guilt, Resolves Criminal Case
There's Something Missing Amid the Release of the Twitter Files
The Recount in Rep. Lauren Boebert's District Is Complete
‘I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It!’
Christian Bale Explains Why Fetterman Was the Perfect Choice to Appear in New...
We Have an Update on the Non-Binary DOE Official Who Stole People's...
Maxine Waters 'Surprised' Sam Bankman-Fried Was Arrested on Eve of Congressional Hearing
Graham's Social Media Remarks Should Make Conservatives Recoil
The Final Inflation Report of 2022 Is Here
Is Manchin Considering Leaving the Democratic Party? The Senator Addresses Speculation.
How Biden Is Tackling Anti-Semitism
What Was the Border Patrol Union Thinking Posting This Tweet?
Tipsheet

School Board Member Who Refused to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ for President Resigns

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 13, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A school board member in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania who said that she would not vote for a “cis white male” to serve as president has resigned, according to a statement from the school district. 

The Upper Moreland School District issued the statement on Monday after reports broke that board member Jennifer Solot said in a recent meeting that she would not for Greg D’Elia, one of the two candidates for president of the board, because he is a “cis white male” and that it would send the “wrong message” to the community. 

In the statement, the school district noted that Solot decided to resign following the backlash to her remarks: 

On Tuesday, December 6, Board Director Jennifer Solot made comments at the board’s reorganization meeting that many in our community took offense to. The comments were in relation to the election of a president for the Board of School Directors.

As a result of this incident, Ms. Solot has decided to resign from the board effective January 2, 2023. She wishes to apologize for her poorly chosen words and does not want to be a distraction from the great things happening in our schools on a daily basis. The district thanks Ms. Solot for her five years of service to the Upper Moreland community as a board member.

The comments made by Ms. Solot at the board reorganization meeting were solely hers and were not intended to represent the opinion of the entire UMSD Board of Directors or the district as a whole. Indeed, Board Director Greg D’Elia, who was the subject of her comments, says that he “supports diversity, but these comments did not further diversity and reflected poorly on our community.”

The statement, which was shared in full on Twitter, was penned by April Stainback, the school board president, and Dr. Susan Elliot, the school superintendent.

Townhall covered this week that Solot said D’Elia would make an “excellent” president, but his race and sex were her reasons to vote for Stainback. 

“I believe that Mr. D’Elia would make an excellent president,” Solot said. “However, I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community: a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish.”

“I think that it’s important that we practice what we preach and that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from behind these tables,” she added.

Tags: EDUCATION LEFTISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa
Thom Tillis Will Destroy the GOP Kurt Schlichter
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed Spencer Brown
Alexander Vindman's Tweets About Elon Musk Come Back to Bite Him Rebecca Downs
Justice Served? Anti-DeSantis Conspiracy Theorist Admits Guilt, Resolves Criminal Case Guy Benson
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested Hours Before Scheduled Congressional Testimony Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa