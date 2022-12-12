School Board Member Says She Refuses to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ for President

A school board member in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania said in a meeting last week that she would not vote for a qualified member of the board to serve as president because he is a “cis white male.”

The remark came during a school board meeting for the Upper Moreland School District near Philadelphia on Dec. 6, according to the New York Post. During the meeting, School Board Treasurer Jennifer Solot said that she believed that Greg D’Elia, one of the two candidates for president of the board, would be “excellent,” but that electing a “cis white male” would “[send] the wrong message” to the community. “Cisgender” means that someone identifies with their biological sex.

“I believe that Mr. D’Elia would make an excellent president,” Solot said. “However, I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community: a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish.”

“I think that it’s important that we practice what we preach and that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from behind these tables,” she added.

Instead, Solot said she would vote for April Stainback, the other candidate, saying she has done an “exemplary job.” Reportedly, D’Elia was the only person who voted for himself.

This past Election Day, many school districts across the country flipped red as constituents voted out board members who were pushing woke ideology and not protecting parents’ rights in children’s education.

In Florida, “newly-conservative” school boards in two counties have moved to push out their woke superintendents, according to The Washington Post. One of the school districts terminated a longtime partnership with an LGBTQ+ network. And, nearly all of the conservative school board candidates across the state endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won.