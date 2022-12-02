New Study Shows How Many Transgender Inmates Are Guilty of Sex Crimes

This week, Townhall reported how a 25-year-old man in England who identified as a transgender woman was jailed for grooming and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. One of the detectives who investigated his crimes claimed that he “refused to accept that there was any wrongdoing and [claimed] that they were in fact the victim.”

The man, David Orton, who went by “Danielle Rose Gemini” was sentenced to nine and a half years.

A study by former Scottish justice secretary and Member of Parliament Kenny MacAskill found four out of 10 transgender criminals imprisoned in Britain are behind bars for sex crimes, according to the United Kingdom-based outlet Daily Mail.

According to the study, 42 percent of inmates who live under a gender identity that does not align with their biological sex are imprisoned for sex crimes, including crimes against children (via Daily Mail):

Some 97 of the 230 inmates – 42 per cent – living under a different gender identity are in jail for sex crimes. They include 44 jailed for rape and 14 who forced under-age children into sexual activity. Another 11 were convicted of sexual assault and seven for possessing or making child abuse images. The statistics, which do not make clear if the inmates are biological males living as women or vice versa, emerged days after the Ministry of Justice revealed a 17 per cent surge in the number of trans prisoners in England and Wales, with at least six held in female jails.

MacAskill reportedly said that allowing biological male “transgender” inmates in women’s prisons “[endangers] vulnerable women.”

“To house convicted male sex offenders with them is perverse and damaging to them. It shows the dangers of self-ID and the need to consider placing such prisoners in separate facilities,” he explained.

Daily Mail reported last month that transgender criminals in the country could exploit a loophole to withhold their birth names and biological sex to hide past convictions if they apply for jobs to work with children in places like schools, nurseries, and hospitals.