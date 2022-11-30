It's Official: Layoffs Are Coming to CNN
Tipsheet

Transgender Pedophile Jailed for Grooming, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 30, 2022 10:45 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A biological male who identifies as transgender reportedly groomed and impregnated a 14-year-old girl, according to BBC.

The transgender “woman,” David Orton, 25, who goes by “Danielle Rose Gemini” was jailed for nine and a half years following a trial where he was found guilty of penetrative sexual activity with a child by the Leicester Crown Court in Leicester, England.

According to police, the minor girl initially refused to believe she was sexually abused by Orton. Later, she changed her mind and told police what she experienced.

Leicestershire Police said that Orton “identified as a woman” when he abused the girl, but was “not able to give a current gender identity.”

"Throughout our interviews, Orton refused to accept that there was any wrongdoing and [claimed] that they were in fact the victim," Detective Constable Sarah Le Boutillier said.

Orton was charged with rape but was reportedly found “not guilty” of this charge.

The young woman was 14 years old when her parents “raised suspicions” about Orton in October of 2020. Police said that Orton was a friend of the family and stayed over at their home. The parents became suspicious that there was a sexual relationship between their daughter and Orton, but their daughter refuted their concerns.

Despite this, the parents went ahead and filed a police report.

“The victim’s parents refused to accept her initial explanations and persevered with their concerns,” Le Boutillier said.

The girl began providing information to police in June 2021. Orton was interviewed and then charged with four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child and two counts of raping a girl aged 13 to 15. The jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, but not guilty on the other count.

"Orton used the victim's vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend," Le Boutillier said. "We are pleased the victim found the courage to eventually talk about what she had been through and recognised that she was a victim and that Orton's actions were not that of a friend."

"We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward,” she added.

