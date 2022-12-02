Mandatory Recount Ordered in Colorado Congressional Race

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third congressional district on Wednesday. The tight race was between Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and her opponent, Democrat Adam Frisch.

Griswold made the announcement on Twitter, clarifying that the recount must be completed by Tuesday, December 13.

I am ordering a mandatory recount of the CD-3 race, as required by Colorado law. All counties within CD-3 have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with the recount which must be completed by Tuesday, December 13, 2022, as required by statute. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) December 1, 2022

Colorado’s automatic recount law was triggered by this House race because of the small margin between the two candidates. Boebert won the election with 50.08 percent of the vote to Frisch’s 49.92 percent of the vote. Frisch conceded the race.

According to The Hill, Boebert had 550 more votes than her challenger.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”

Townhall covered last month that the race was likely headed for a recount. In addition to Colorado’s recount law, the candidate who lost the race can also call for a recount.

Boebert declared victory on November 17 with about 200 votes outstanding.

We won!



I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

"I'm told that there are less than 200 votes outstanding, which makes me so happy to announce we have won this race!" Boebert said in a video, adding, “with this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being a strong check on the White House."