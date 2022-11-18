The Hill Still Missing the Joke Weeks Later
Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado
Virginia Lawmaker Introduces Transgender Athlete Ban
Was a Sign Language Interpreter for Broadway's Lion King Fired for Being White?
So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
It Turns Out 2022 Brought Some Major Successes in State Elections
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts
The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd.
A Calm for Christmas
Merrick Garland Makes a Big Decision After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago
This Move From Joe Biden Suggests He May Not Care About Women's Health...
GOP Rep Introduces Legislation to Block Federal Funding for ‘Corrupt’ Teachers Unions
Media Matters for America Head Is Leaving, and He Has a New Troubling...
Tipsheet

Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 18, 2022 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Nine days after the midterm elections, the result in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District remains unknown and is likely heading for a recount. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds a slight lead over her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch with 551 votes separating the two, a 0.16 percent difference. 

According to the Associated Press, the race is too close to call, and a recount will be needed. 

Although 99 percent of the votes have already been counted, under state law, a mandatory recount happens when the margin of victory in an election is within half a percentage point. 

If a recount does happen, it needs to be called by December 5 and completed by December 13. 

The candidate who lost the race can also call for a recount. However, it has to be requested by December 6 and completed by December 15. 

Meanwhile, Boebert declared victory on Thursday night, saying she had won the race.

"I'm told that there are less than 200 votes outstanding, which makes me so happy to announce we have won this race!" Boebert said. Adding, "With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being a strong check on the White House."

Boebert acknowledged that a recount may occur and argued that her legal team will ensure everything is "conducted properly" and that the outcome will not change. 

On the other side of the aisle, Frisch told his Democrat supporters to "stay tuned" as a recount is most likely on its way. 

Tags: MIDTERMS 2022

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts Spencer Brown
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd. Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like Schumer Just Confirmed a 'Far Right Conspiracy Theory' Leah Barkoukis
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich