Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado

Nine days after the midterm elections, the result in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District remains unknown and is likely heading for a recount.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds a slight lead over her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch with 551 votes separating the two, a 0.16 percent difference.

According to the Associated Press, the race is too close to call, and a recount will be needed.

Although 99 percent of the votes have already been counted, under state law, a mandatory recount happens when the margin of victory in an election is within half a percentage point.

If a recount does happen, it needs to be called by December 5 and completed by December 13.

The candidate who lost the race can also call for a recount. However, it has to be requested by December 6 and completed by December 15.

Meanwhile, Boebert declared victory on Thursday night, saying she had won the race.

"I'm told that there are less than 200 votes outstanding, which makes me so happy to announce we have won this race!" Boebert said. Adding, "With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being a strong check on the White House."

Boebert acknowledged that a recount may occur and argued that her legal team will ensure everything is "conducted properly" and that the outcome will not change.

On the other side of the aisle, Frisch told his Democrat supporters to "stay tuned" as a recount is most likely on its way.