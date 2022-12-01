New Poll Shows Walker, Warnock Tied in Georgia Senate Runoff Election

Last week, Townhall covered how early voting began for the runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, on Saturday, more than 90,000 early and absentee votes were tallied. As Sarah mentioned, Black voters, women, and voters between the ages of 50 and 70 years old were among the groups to show up and vote the most over the holiday weekend, according to figures from the state of Georgia.

Ahead of election day last month, other polls continued to show the two candidates neck-and-neck. Polls leading up to the Dec. 6 election are showing similar results.

A new poll this week shows Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker tied with his Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election next week.

The poll from FrederickPolls, COMPETE Digital and AMMPolitical shows the candidates tied at 50 percent support. Both candidates failed to garner enough votes on Election Day to secure the Senate seat.

Among Independents, voters favor Warnock over Walker by 4 percentage points, 52 to 48 percent. Walker holds onto 94 percent of voters who cast their ballot for Gov. Brian Kemp.

In the findings, 97 percent of voters said they are “definitely voting for my choice.” Three percent said they “might switch.” The poll was conducted Nov. 23, 25 and 26 among 939 Georgia voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

A separate poll published by Emerson College Polling and The Hill found the 49 percent of voters said they would support Warnock, while 47 percent said they would vote for Walker. A But, a RealClearPolitics average showed Walker ahead by 1.9 percentage points.