Early Voting Kicks Off Ahead of Georgia Senate Runoff

Early voting got underway this weekend for the Georgia Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, on Saturday more than 90,000 early and absentee votes were tallied, and by Sunday that number is expected to hit over 100,000 votes.

This is just the beginning of the week-long early voting period for select Georgia counties before Warnock and Walker head to their December 6 runoff election.

According to state figures, Black voters, women, and voters between the ages of 50 and 70 years old were among the groups to show up and vote the most over the holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, Warnock secured a Supreme Court victory allowing Georgia counties to offer early voting, in which 22 counties out of 159 were expected to do so.

The state’s Republican Party attempted to appeal the ruling but did not succeed.

“Upon consideration, the emergency petition for writ of certiorari and motion to stay is denied," the brief ruling said, adding “all the justices concur.”

During the first round of voting, Warnock was in the lead against Walker by only 37,000 votes of out four million, which was just short of the 50 percent threshold, triggering a runoff.

President Joe Biden and former President Trump have both retained from campaigning in the state for their party. However, several other Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have shown support for Walker in the state.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is expected to join Warnock on Thursday.