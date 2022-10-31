Transgender Woman Speaks Out After Botched Surgery to Appear More Feminine

A biological male who received surgery to live as a transgender woman said that a botched procedure left a hole in their hip that, if left untreated, would have resulted in death.

Reportedly, the transgender person received silicone injections, which were made up of a “cancerous substance,” to appear more feminine (via Daily Mail):

Shauna Brooks, 33, a transgender activist, actress and model from Atlanta, says her body has been ruined by silicone injections - which were made up of a cancerous substance - and had to have them removed from her body immediately, leaving her with a hole in her hip. Shauna had been having these injections since she was 16, in a bid for a more feminine body while she was transitioning. No adverse side effects were noticed until a decade later when she started experiencing excruciating pain, discoloration of her skin and dimpling. Shauna said: 'I was young and naïve when I had it done. 'I have so many regrets because I now have a hole in my hip. 'It's drastically disfiguring, disgusting, and a horrific process. 'If I didn't get it removed, I would have ended up in a wheelchair, or even worse, I could have died.

Brooks found out after the fact that the silicone injections were not medically graded silicone. Brooks did not notice adverse side effects until a decade later, being unable to walk, stand, or sit still for long periods of time. Brooks also noticed skin discoloration.

“I have been battling the pain and side effects for the last two to three years,” Brooks said. “I only discovered it was to do with the botched injections after I went to see a doctor about complications with my breast implants, and he pointed out my hips.”

“It’s been a devastating journey that has ruined my life,” Brooks added.

Several states, including Florida, Arizona, and Alabama, have created legislation that prohibits any kind of transgender operations on minors. The Biden administration released guidance on “Transgender Day of Visibility” in March promoting this kind of transgender healthcare, which they call “gender-affirming” care.

Besides surgery, other types of care for people who are transgender include hormone therapy treatments and puberty blockers. In the Biden administration’s guidance, they claimed that every step besides surgery is “reversible.”

On Friday, the Florida Board of Medicine voted to draft a state rule that would prohibit all minors in the state from receiving any kind of “gender-affirming” health care. During a meeting, several people who began transitioning as minors and later de-transitioned spoke in support of the rule.

One was Chloe Cole, who shared her story about transitioning starting at age 12. She received a double mastectomy at age 15. A year later, she realized she regretted the decision.

“All the talk about mental health, self-perception, pronouns and ideology leads me to the question, why is a mental health epidemic not being addressed with mental health treatment to get at the root causes for why female adolescents like me want to reject their bodies?” Cole said in her remarks.