Majority of Voters Oppose Schools Teaching Gender Identity Curriculum in Grade School: Poll

A New York Times/Siena poll published this month found that the vast majority of American voters oppose public schools teaching elementary school-aged children curriculum about sexual orientation and gender identity.

In the poll, 70 percent of registered voters said that they “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” this type of curriculum for elementary schoolers. On the other hand, 27 percent of registered voters said they’d “somewhat support” or “strongly support” this type of class material.

Seventy percent of voters ages 45 to 64 said they would oppose sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum for this age group. Seventy-eight of voters 65 and older and 69 percent of voters ages 30 to 44 said they oppose it as well. Fifty-one percent of voters ages 18 to 29 said they oppose teaching elementary school kids this kind of curriculum.

As a follow-up, voters were asked whether they support or oppose public schools teaching sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum to middle school students, grades six through eight. Forty-four percent of voters said they’d “somewhat” or “strongly” support this curriculum for middle school students, while 54 percent said they’d “somewhat” or “strongly” oppose such curriculum for this age group.

For high school students, 56 percent said they would “strongly” or “somewhat” support sexual orientation and gender identity classroom instruction. Forty-two percent of voters said they’d oppose this learning material for high schoolers.

This week, Townhall covered how America’s largest teachers union was equipping teachers in Ohio with QR-code badges that direct students to how-to guides promoting “non-binary” gender identities, “queer sex” and the idea that “transgender men” can become pregnant, among other topics. In Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Public Instruction is reportedly promoting transgender resources to preschool-aged children and their families.

Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican signed a “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law that prohibits schools from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation curriculum to children through grade 3.

“Parents have a right to access the curriculum that’s in their kid’s schools as well as understand what type of books are in their schools’ libraries,” DeSantis said when he signed the law.

“There’s been a lot of discussions about this particular piece of legislation,” he added. “They [leftists] know, and every single poll that’s been done that actually reads the language in the bill will find overwhelming Americans oppose injecting this type of material into the classroom of young kids.”