Wisconsin Promotes ‘Gender-Expansive’ Resources for Preschoolers

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is reportedly promoting transgender resources to preschool-aged children and their families.

According to an ABC-affiliated outlet KATU, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) published a guide on its website titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which contains videos, websites, articles, and other content promoting being transgender to children.

????GROOMING ALERT! The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction has created a guide for "gender expansive" PRESCHOOLERS



The guide dubs parents "trolls" and "jerks" if they refuse to use "they/them" pronouns or allow their kids to read books about trans toddlers pic.twitter.com/TrQ5BVc1Yw — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) September 13, 2022

Reportedly, one of the videos promoted by the DPI comes from the Human Rights Campaign and details the story of a “transgender” first grader in Wisconsin. In the video, the child’s mother says her kid was “going to transition from being a boy to a girl in first grade.”





Another video encourages children to challenge “gender stereotypes” regarding Halloween costumes. The video shows two children, a boy and a girl, going trick-or-treating with their parents. In the end, it is revealed that the young girl dressed up as Batman and the little boy dressed up as Wonder Woman.





The guide from DPI includes several recommended books for “adult learning.” One book is “A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns.” Another is titled “The Gender Creative Child: Pathways for Nurturing and Supporting Children Who Live Outside Gender Boxes.”

For children, the picture book “I am Jazz,” written by high-profile transgender teen Jazz Jennings, is recommended.

As for news articles, the guide promotes pieces from NPR and The New York Times that promote transitioning children. An NPR article from 2015 details the transition of a little boy, Jack, to “Jackie” at age 3. One piece from 2017 promotes “gender-neutral” preschools in Sweden, saying that the students who attend are less likely to gender stereotype.

Townhall has covered how other states have taken steps to protect children from transitioning their gender. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott launched investigations into the parents of transgender minors for possible child abuse.

In Florida, the state Department of Health came out against “gender-affirming” care for minors in April, which Townhall covered. This type of care includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments, and sex reassignment surgery. The Florida guidance came in response to a fact sheet published by the Biden administration that promoted this type of healthcare for children.

In a news release, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said that “the federal government’s medical establishment releasing guidance [failed] at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care," adding that “It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children."

"Children experiencing gender dysphoria should be supported by family and seek counseling, not pushed into an irreversible decision before they reach 18,” he added.

On “Transgender Day of Visibility” this year, Biden administration agencies released guidance promoting “gender-affirming” care for minors, which Townhall covered. The agencies that published the guidance claimed “gender-affirming” steps are “reversible.”

Guidance from the HHS’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network claimed that “gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice,” even though it includes puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The NCTSN’s guidance added that “gender-affirming care should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for the children’s well-being,” seemingly alluding to the investigations in Texas.

In an interview earlier this year with Townhall, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “the answer is clear regarding so-called sex-change procedures, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. These procedures are 'abuse' when performed on children under Texas law. They’re illegal. And family courts, family-law government agencies, and the like must do their part to stop it."