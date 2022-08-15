Pfizer CEO Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement shared on the company’s website, Bourla shared that he has received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. He started a course of Paxlovid tablets to help with his recovery.

I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) August 15, 2022

“We have come so far in the past two years in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world,” Bourla said in the statement.

Bourla shared that Paxlovid is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but has emergency use authorization.

Paxlovid is not approved, but is authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12+, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. See safety info: https://t.co/XqokFVKBC7. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) August 15, 2022

Other public figures who’ve recently tested positive for the virus include Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden.

Late last month, Biden issued remarks from the White House Rose Garden about his COVID-19 recovery and pushed the public to wear masks and get a booster shot.

Biden encourages mask wearing "when you're in a crowded, indoor, public place" and notes that "many of us are still going to get COVID, even if we take the precautions." pic.twitter.com/3jjCYd29Nf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2022

Shortly after, Spencer covered how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, treating vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans the same when it comes to masking and social distancing. Spencer noted in his report how liberals were unhappy with the CDC's updated guidance this week surrounding COVID-19. Several leftists criticized the CDC for not "following the science."

"The government seems to be catching on to the idea of having Americans rely on personal responsibility while protecting those who are most vulnerable to serious infection rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all mandate that unnecessarily punished those with little risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID," Spencer explained. "The new guidance is at least an initial sign that the Biden administration is waking up to the reality many Americans already knew — shutting down schools, businesses, and normal life in some quixotic attempt to eradicate COVID was not a realistic strategy.”