NYC Mayor Adams Has a Plan to Get Back at Abbott for Sending Buses From the Border

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said on Tuesday he is strongly considering going to Texas with busloads of other New Yorkers in order to campaign against Governor Greg Abbott in response to Abbott sending buses of migrants to New York City.

The first Texas buses filled with migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and who were then processed and released by Border Patrol arrived in New York City last week.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief," Abbott said.

Prior to the arrival of the buses from Texas, Adams said the influx of migrants who arrived on their own had been taxing city services since the city considers itself to be a sanctuary city.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said Tuesday.

Abbott had invited Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) to visit the southern border to see the crisis firsthand. Adams turned down the invitation, calling it a photo op.