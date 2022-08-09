Illegal Immigration

NYC Mayor Adams Has a Plan to Get Back at Abbott for Sending Buses From the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 09, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYC Mayor Adams Has a Plan to Get Back at Abbott for Sending Buses From the Border

Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said on Tuesday he is strongly considering going to Texas with busloads of other New Yorkers in order to campaign against Governor Greg Abbott in response to Abbott sending buses of migrants to New York City.

The first Texas buses filled with migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and who were then processed and released by Border Patrol arrived in New York City last week.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief," Abbott said.

Prior to the arrival of the buses from Texas, Adams said the influx of migrants who arrived on their own had been taxing city services since the city considers itself to be a sanctuary city.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said Tuesday.

Abbott had invited Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) to visit the southern border to see the crisis firsthand. Adams turned down the invitation, calling it a photo op.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The 2024 GOP Primaries Are Over. The FBI's Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Ended Them.
Matt Vespa

Russia Hoaxer Spills the Beans, Reveals What the FBI Raid Is Really All About
Spencer Brown
Can Liberals Be Funny?
VIP
Matt Vespa
NYT's Paul Krugman: Did Dems Just Save Civilization?
Matt Vespa
White House Refuses to Deny Biden Is Weaponizing the DOJ Against Political Opponents
Spencer Brown
The FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Appears to Be First Shot Fired in All-Out Fed Assault on Trump
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular