Karine Jean-Pierre: Gov. Abbott Sending Illegal Immigrants to New York Is ‘Shameful’

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Friday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending illegal immigrants to New York City, calling it “shameful” and a political “stunt.”

“Gov. Abbott of Texas said today he started sending busloads of migrants to New York in an effort to share responsibility with other states. Does the White House have a reaction to that” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre.

“It’s the latest stunt from the Governor,” Jean-Pierre responded. “Another stunt of bussing desperate migrants across the country and he’s using them as a political ploy.”

“It’s shameful,” she continued, adding that it’s a “game” Abbott is playing.

As Townhall reported late last month, Abbott had been transporting migrants from Texas to the nation’s capital. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said the city has reached a “tipping point” with the influx of migrants. Calling it a “humanitarian crisis,” Bowser said she will be calling on the National Guard to help process the thousands of migrants.

"We need space. We need the federal government to be involved so I've asked the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate. The number of people crossing the border seeking asylum, we expect to only go up," Bowser said.

In Friday’s press conference, Jean-Pierre also spoke on the U.S. Department of Labor’s report that 528,000 jobs were added in July, reducing unemployment to 3.5 percent.

“What does the White House think this report tells us about inflation?” a reporter asked.

In a lengthy response, Jean-Pierre said that more people are working than at any point in American history and that Biden is bringing back the jobs that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. She did not directly answer the reporter’s question about what the jobs report tells Americans about inflation, which is at the highest it’s been in four decades.

Answering a question from another reporter, Jean-Pierre claimed that America is not in a recession, calling it a “transition.”

"That is very important to note," she said.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s foreign policy approach, specifically about preventing China from invading Taiwan. Reports broke on Friday that China canceled talks with the U.S. on military and climate issues over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) visit to Taiwan this week. China also announced sanctions against Pelosi and her family.

“There’s no reason for Beijing to have escalated the way that they have,” Jean-Pierre said. “The speaker had every right to take that trip.”

“I understand the reason the president did not specifically say to her ‘do not go’ is because he [Biden] respects that line and that independence of that governing body and her leadership,” a reporter followed-up with Jean-Pierre. “At the same time, we have seen an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China directly as a result of Speaker Pelosi’s visit. So I’m wondering why the White House is hesitant to publicly criticize the decision to travel given that privately, White House officials raised concerns before she traveled and continue to raise concerns about that decision?”

Jean-Pierre continuously said it was Pelosi’s right to take the trip to Taiwan, even after the reporter pointed out that her decision had “created problems for the White House and the administration.”

Wrapping up, Jean-Pierre was asked how the Biden administration will commemorate the one-year anniversary of our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and how they would honor the 13 fallen service members who lost their lives in Kabul.

“When it comes to the anniversary, we will, it’s an appropriate opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of those we lost and recognize the many people we saved,” Jean-Pierre said.

“More than 2,000 military members have lost their lives in Afghanistan, but we also want to be thankful to the folks who did everything that they can to save lives as well last year. We are focused on how we are on a stronger strategic footing now that the war is over. We are continuing to help people leave Afghanistan and settle in the United States,” she said.