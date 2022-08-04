Warren Says She Will Vote ‘No’ on Bipartisan Abortion Access Bill

Pro-abortion Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) told NBC News on Tuesday that she will not vote for a bipartisan bill introduced this week that would enshrine federal abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill was cosponsored by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine (VA) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and pro-abortion Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME). The legislation was written after the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

“The Kaine-Collins bill does not codify Roe,” Warren told NBC. “The problem here is this bill is not an obvious improvement over where we stand right now.”

The “Reproductive Freedom for All Act” would prohibit state regulations that impose an “undue burden” to access a “pre-viability” abortion, provide access to contraceptives and allow states to enact restrictions on “post-viability” abortions.

Kaine told Axios that the measure faces “long odds” in the Senate, but that the “shock” of the Dobbs decision “will create room for compromise.

"We don't have 60 votes now, but we didn't have 60 votes on the gun bill a couple months ago," Kaine says. "That catastrophic nature — Dobbs and what it's going to do to the country — is going to push some people our way."

Since Roe was overturned, Warren has been outspoken about “shutting down” pro-life pregnancy centers and suggesting that Planned Parenthood set up “outposts” on federal lands in National Parks to provide women abortions.

"We need to shut them down." Sen. Warren on Pregnancy Resource Centers.



Leftist logic: Because PRCs don't kill unborn babies, they should no longer provide community medical care, parenting classes, help w/ financial programs, serve trafficking victims, housing, counseling, etc. pic.twitter.com/lBwxrmEHbd — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) July 12, 2022

As Katie covered last month, Warren proclaimed "we need to put a stop" to pregnancy centers, demanding it be done "right now."

Warren also introduced legislation with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) called the Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act. The Act “[cracks] down on false advertising that crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) employ to dissuade patients from getting the reproductive care they need, including abortion care.”