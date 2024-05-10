Name an Ally That Biden Hasn't Betrayed
Watch Lindsey Graham Torch Lloyd Austin Over Biden's Decision to Cut Military Aid...
Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting
Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This
Biden's Unlawful Climate Transition Slapped With Another Legal Challenge
Americans Are Rejecting Climate Alarmism
NRSC Chair Pressed on Why Republicans Are Not Keeping Up With Democrats on...
NC Student Who Was Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Class...
Andrew Cuomo Tries to Rewrite Pandemic History
Bowing to Hamas and Biden Demands Would Be Suicidal
Deceased GOP Candidate Wins Indiana Primary
Cornell University President Resigns
Iron Clod
Believe Biden’s Actions, Not His Words on Israel
Tipsheet

'He's Making a Terrible Mistake': Axelrod Explains What May Cost Biden the Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 10, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic political strategist David Axelrod criticized President Biden’s economic messaging on Wednesday, arguing his pride may cost him the election. 

Noting that the economy has improved in the post-pandemic era under Biden, the president’s claim that the hard days are behind the U.S. are off base, as polling consistently shows. 

Advertisement

"I don't understand this. I don't understand all these months later. I thought that he spent $25 million mistakingly last fall touting Bidenomics and making the same argument that the president is making right here," Axelrod said during a panel discussion on CNN. 

"It is absolutely true, the world was plunged into an economic crisis by the pandemic, and we've come back faster than any other country, and he's right about that," he continued. "But that's not the way people are experiencing the economy. They experience it through the lens of the cost of living. And he's a man who's built his career on empathy. Why not lead with the empathy?”

“I think he’s making a terrible mistake,” he added. “If he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him, it may be his own pride.”

Recommended

Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey shows 41 percent of respondents trust Trump’s approach to the economy compared to 34 percent who said the same of Biden.  

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This Matt Vespa
A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden Matt Vespa
Cornell University President Resigns Rebecca Downs
Watch Lindsey Graham Torch Lloyd Austin Over Biden's Decision to Cut Military Aid to Israel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Advertisement