Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators

Over the past three weeks, pro-Islamic terrorism encampments took over college campuses across the country (mostly at elitist, Ivy League schools) as university administrators cowered to the riot mob.

Rioters and agitators blocked significant portions of university property and blocked students from attending classes. Jewish and "Zionist" students were singled out for extra harassment. A number of commencement ceremonies were canceled due to the unrest, prompting many to ask why the Department of Justice was missing in action to enforce the law and restore order.

Now, we may have our answer. From the New York Post:

Top Justice Department official Kristen Clarke’s “history of association with known antisemites” may hamper her ability to properly investigate recent civil rights violations at Columbia University, House Republicans said Tuesday. Five GOP lawmakers led by Upstate Rep. Claudia Tenney wrote to Clarke, the assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, to express “outrage about the current environment at Columbia University” and demand she “disavow” her “extensive connections to well-known anti-Semites [sic],” according to a letter exclusively obtained by The Post “[W]e are deeply concerned that your history of association with known anti-Semites [sic] hinders your ability to impartially support an investigation into violations of Title VI at Columbia University,” wrote Tenney (R-NY) and Reps. Bill Posey (R-Fla.), Keith Self (R-Texas.), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and House Republican conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY). The bigots cited by the lawmakers include Tony Martin, the author of the “virulently antisemitic” book “The Jewish Onslaught,” and ex-Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, who resigned from the group in 2019 amid accusations of antisemitism. Clarke also signed a letter defending Mallory after she attended an event in 2018 featuring Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has taken the lead on holding university presidents accountable for violating their own policies, has taken notice.

