California City Aims to Become a ‘Sanctuary for Life’

The state of California has been working on boosting its “abortion infrastructure” since last year when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The California Abortion Council was created with the goal to become an abortion santuary for out-of-state patients in the event that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

In June, the majority opinion released from the Dobbs case overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Now, California universities plan to provide abortion pills on campus and liberal state lawmakers are fast-tracking an amendment to protect abortion access in the state.

On the contrary, one California city is working to protect unborn life by introducing a resolution to prohibit abortion.

The San Clemente City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution soon that would declare the city a “sanctuary for life” where abortion would not be available.

The resolution was written and proposed by Councilman Steve Knoblock and states that the city “considers life to begin at conception,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The resolution explains that the city stands against Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics from setting up shop and notes that there are instances where an abortion can save the life of the mother. In addition, it supports Abortion Pill Reversal, which is a drug used to reverse the effects of the abortion pill if a mother takes the drug and then regrets it.

The City Council of San Clemente, considers life to begin at conception. This is proven by the multiplication of cells which is evidence that life is forming and a separate living human being is beginning to develop; and WHEREAS, the City Council of San Clemente, desires to express its deep concern that all human life, beginning from life inside the womb, through every stage of development, up and until a natural death, in City of San Clemente should be afforded protection by their government, including local government, from acts of cruelty, and should be treated humanely and with dignity; and WHEREAS, there are instances where medical intervention is necessary and difficult decisions are required. City Council of San Clemente, believe the following 1) emergency medical interventions performed to protect the life of the mother and/or unborn are decisions only to be made and decided on by the doctor and mother without government intervention. The City Council of San Clemente takes a neutral position out of respect for those involved and 2) instances of rape/incest are criminal matters and those decisions are to be decided on by doctor/victim without government intervention. In such cases a full criminal investigation shall be conducted by the Orange County Sheriffs Dept. The City of San Clemente takes a neutral position out of respect for those involved; and WHEREAS, the City of Council of San Clemente, stands firmly against the presence in the City of Planned Parenthood clinics or any other clinics where abortion is practiced at will and on demand. Any procedures that need to be performed in regards to protecting the health of a mother will take place in a local hospital under the care of a physician; and WHEREAS, the City Council of San Clemente stands firmly against any medications which cause a miscarriage. We do so, not only to protect the developing child but also to protect the mother of any adverse reactions that these drugs may cause; and WHEREAS, The City Council of San Clemente supports the use of the abortion pill reversal protocol by protecting doctors who prescribe this treatment at the request of their patients who want to continue their pregnancy and what to try to reverse an in-process medication abortion.

“There probably isn’t a family in America that hasn’t been impacted by abortion,” Knoblock told the LA Times. “The [resolution] will get people thinking about what society has been doing for 50 years.”

“The City Council of San Clemente, hereby recognizes and declares the full humanity of the preborn child through all states of life up and until a natural death,” the resolution concludes. “As we ask God to bless America, we first have to honor and respect God. By protecting life and passing this resolution we feel that we do both.”