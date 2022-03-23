Pro-Abortion Gov. Newsom Signs Law Making Abortion Costs Cheaper

Democrat pro-abortion California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Tuesday making abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans, one of many pieces of pro-abortion legislation expected to pass in The Golden State this year.

According to local outlet FOX 11 Los Angeles, California lawmakers are working on pro-abortion legislation in the event the United States Supreme Court overturns landmark case Roe v. Wade later this year. If the Court overturns Roe, over 20 states will outlaw abortion outright or severely restrict it to protect unborn babies.

California, on the other hand, is working tirelessly to boost its “abortion infrastructure,” as I covered for Townhall, to accommodate more out-of-state patients. The Governor even created a “Future of Abortion Council” to help outline the policies to put in place. FOX 11 reported that California currently has over a dozen other proposals in the works “aimed at expanding and protecting access to abortion in the nation’s most populous state.”

“California already requires health insurance companies to cover abortions. But insurers often charge things like co-pays and deductibles that can add an average of $543 to the cost of a medication abortion and $887 to the cost of a procedural abortion, according to an analysis by the California Health Benefits Review Program,” the report added. “The law Newsom signed on Tuesday eliminates those fees. While the law will make abortions cheaper, it will also slightly increase monthly premiums for patients and their employers.”

Newsom said in a statement that “as states across the country attempt to move us backwards by restricting fundamental reproductive rights, California continues to protect and advance reproductive freedom for all.”

This summer, the Supreme Court will rule on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which surrounds a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and may overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. States like Florida and Arizona have drafted similar pieces of legislation. A bill is Missouri would aim to curb out-of-state abortions as well.