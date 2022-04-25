California Reportedly Working to Expand Abortion Access for Out-of-State Patients

A report from California-based nonprofit news outlet CalMatters published a report on Monday stating that abortion clinics in the state have been building new facilities and training more staff to work in the clinics. This comes as several states have passed laws protecting the unborn.

CalMatters added that “a package of a dozen abortion rights bills moving through the Legislature could expand the number of providers, provide financial assistance to women traveling to California to terminate their pregnancies, and legally protect doctors who treat them.”

Reportedly, Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said that “people from across the country are already looking to California as a haven state, as a beacon to provide them the care they need” and that it is their “moral imperative” to be a leader when it comes to abortion access.

In November, Townhall covered how California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he was looking to boost the state’s “abortion infrastructure” to acommodate more out-of-state patients. Newsom and other pro-abortion lawmakers formed a coaltion called the California Future of Abortion Coucil where it outlined several policies to implement for perople to terminate their pregnancies. This included increased public spending toward abortion srevices and patients traveling from out-of-state to obtain one.

On the contrary, several pro-life lawmakers across the country have created legislation to protect the unborn, including Florida, Idaho, Texas, South Dakota and Arizona. Florida’s law mirrors Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban that is currently being challenged at the Supreme Court. Idaho’s law closely resembles Texas’ six week abortion ban, which allows citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion after fetal heartbeat detection.

In Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s singing letter, he stated “In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life — including preborn life,” and that “ it is each state’s responsibility to protect them [unborn lives.]”