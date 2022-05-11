Sen. Collins Calls Police After Pro-Abortion Activists Write Chalk Message Outside Her Home

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who represents Maine, called the police over the weekend after abortion rights activists wrote a message in chalk outside her home urging her to vote for the Democrat’s extreme abortion bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA).

The message said “Susie, please Mainers Want WHPA --> vote yes, clean up your mess.”

This is the “public defacement” of a public sidewalk that Senator Susan Collins thought was worth calling the police for.



Sidewalk chalk. In pastel colors. And she CALLED THE POLICE. pic.twitter.com/bMIGWPDJLp — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 10, 2022

The message points at the fact that Collins, who is pro-abortion, voted to confirm some of the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion for an abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. WHPA would keep abortion rights legal at the federal level if the Court’s final decision overturns Roe.

The police report, which was obtained by Buzzfeed News, showed that Collins herself called to report the chalk drawing. However, the “message wasn’t threatening” an “no crime was committed.” The chalk was washed away by the Bangor Police Department’s public works department.

The Senate is expected to vote to advance a version of WHPA on Wednesday. Townhall covered last week that Collins told reporters outside the United States Capitol that she would not support it.

“It [WHPA] supersedes all other federal and state laws, including the conscience protections that are in the Affordable Care Act,” Collins told reporters at Capitol Hill on Thursday, The Washington Post covered. She added that the legislation “doesn’t protect the right of a Catholic hospital to not perform abortions. That right has been enshrined in law for a long time.”