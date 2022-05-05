New CNN Poll Spells Bad News for Biden

Townhall has covered how President Biden's approval rating has plummeted since he took office. A poll released this week conducted by a mainstream left-wing news outlet falls in line with previous polls detailing Biden's poor approval rating. In addition, the poll showed Americans' approval rating issue-by-issue.

The poll released by CNN on Wednesday shows that the president's approval rating is really underwater.

According to the poll, 41 percent of respondents approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president. On the other hand, 59 percent disapprove.

Going further, 34 percent of the respondents approve of the way Biden is handling the economy. Two-thirds, 66 percent, disapprove. The findings were exactly the same when respondents were asked if they approved of the way Biden is handling immigration.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, 51 percent of respondents said they approve of the way Biden has handled the pandemic, while 48 percent said they disapprove. Only 46 percent of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the situation in Ukraine. Fifty-four percent disapprove.

When respondents were asked if they think Biden's policies have improved economic conditions in the country, only 19 percent said yes. Fifty-five percent of respondents said Biden's policies have worsened the economy.

Biden's approval rating in CNN's poll has declined steadily over the past year. In March 2021, his approval rating in the survey stood at 51 percent. It has dropped every month since, except in December when it ticked up one percentage point to 49 percent. However, it quickly dropped eight percentage points the following month.

The polling took place from April 28 to May 1 and included 1,007 respondents. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.