Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President

Gavin Newsom, like all Democrats, allegedly wants 'no kings' in America. But what they really mean is, they want no Republicans to hold office. Democratic Party kings are just fine with them, and Newsom is laying out his plans to be one if he's elected President in 2028.

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Newsom admits he is now likely to pack the Supreme Court with 13 Justices if elected:



"We gotta consolidate power" pic.twitter.com/KRrNosk5ro — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 25, 2026

"So you're talking about expanding to 13 and it's interesting," Newsom said. "I mean, it is a great historical and people forget the last time it was done again was under Lincoln. There's no Constitutional constraints on that."

"You're getting me closer to your point of view," Newsom continued, "and you challenge me."

"I'm done winning arguments. We gotta win and we gotta consolidate power," Newsom added.

There it is, folks. The so-called 'party of democracy' wants to make sure only they win elections going forward.

We gotta consolidate power." That's not how a republic works, Governor. It's how you turn the judiciary into just another partisan tool.

https://t.co/o8iRmMTqFh

Court-packing has been tried before—FDR's 1937 plan was rightly slammed as a "needless, futile, and utterly… — 🇺🇲Nevada Liberty 1864🇺🇲 (@NevadaLiberty64) June 25, 2026

They hate that we're a republic.

Hi @GavinNewsom.



Our Constitution EXPLICITLY puts power in the hands of the PEOPLE.



Not any one party.



Keep making yourself and your party the enemy of the people and see what happens, mate. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) June 25, 2026

No kings, Gavin.

And there it is....



The plan all along. https://t.co/EtoUQjAf4v — Jack (@jackunheard) June 25, 2026

They're not even hiding it.

But using the Talking Filibuster to pass proof of Citizenship to vote is too extreme - wake up https://t.co/dZfMQAA9tb — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 25, 2026

Wake up before it's too late.

Democrats are out here openly making plans to pack the Supreme Court while the Republican governor of Ohio vetoed a bill that requires photo ID to vote by mail.



Only one side is interested in winning. Republicans are cooked. https://t.co/mizMihPTju — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 25, 2026

The Republicans need to realize what Democrats will do if they win, and take them seriously.

Gavin Newsom will never be President, but you can image what an apocolytic hellscape he'd turn America into. https://t.co/X5fXs2J1J1 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 25, 2026

All we have to do is look at Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The best way to get this plan to die is for President Trump to come out and propose expanding the court before 2028. Democrats would all lose their minds about his 'fascism' and expose just how hypocritical they are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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