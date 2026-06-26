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Tipsheet

Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 12:30 PM
Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Gavin Newsom, like all Democrats, allegedly wants 'no kings' in America. But what they really mean is, they want no Republicans to hold office. Democratic Party kings are just fine with them, and Newsom is laying out his plans to be one if he's elected President in 2028.

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"So you're talking about expanding to 13 and it's interesting," Newsom said. "I mean, it is a great historical and people forget the last time it was done again was under Lincoln. There's no Constitutional constraints on that."

"You're getting me closer to your point of view," Newsom continued, "and you challenge me."

"I'm done winning arguments. We gotta win and we gotta consolidate power," Newsom added.

There it is, folks. The so-called 'party of democracy' wants to make sure only they win elections going forward.

They hate that we're a republic.

No kings, Gavin.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

They're not even hiding it.

Wake up before it's too late.

The Republicans need to realize what Democrats will do if they win, and take them seriously.

All we have to do is look at Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The best way to get this plan to die is for President Trump to come out and propose expanding the court before 2028. Democrats would all lose their minds about his 'fascism' and expose just how hypocritical they are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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