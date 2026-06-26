Why Is Thune Running Scared?

There are moments in the life of a republic when what Congress chooses not to do says more than every speech, every press conference, and every carefully rehearsed talking point ever could.

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I believe this is one of those moments.

In just a short while, the United States Senate will be heading home while the SAVE Act remains unfinished business.

This makes my gut rot.

I don’t say that lightly.

I’m not angry because a bill didn’t get passed today.

Washington disappoints us every week.

I’m angry because Republicans spent years telling voters that election integrity was foundational to the survival of the republic.

Now comes the first truly defining moment. And the Senate is packing its bags.

Help me understand that. Seriously. Because I don’t get it.

Maybe I’m wrong. But from where I sit, John Thune looks like a man running from the very fight Republicans asked Americans to send them back to Washington to win.

I don’t know what’s in his heart. I know what his conference is doing.

And what they’re doing is leaving.

If election integrity is truly the cornerstone of self-government, why isn’t the Senate acting like it? Don’t tell me housing comes first. It doesn’t. Not this time.

Don’t tell me the calendar is full. They write the calendar.

Don’t tell me this is complicated. It isn’t.

Either you believe only American citizens should decide American elections—or you don’t.

I’ve spent decades behind a microphone talking to Americans.

I’ve interviewed presidents. Cabinet secretaries. Governors. Senators. Pastors. Activists. Business leaders.

I’ve taken thousands upon thousands of calls from ordinary Americans.

Do you know what I’ve never heard? “Kevin, I’m perfectly comfortable if people question whether our elections are legitimate.”

Not once.

Normal Americans understand something Washington apparently has to be reminded of every few months.

Trust comes first. Lose trust, and eventually you lose everything built on top of it.

If the umpire can’t call balls and strikes honestly, nobody cares who wins the game.

If the accountant cooks the books, nobody believes the balance sheet.

If citizens stop believing elections are conducted with integrity, don’t act surprised when they stop believing Congress, the courts, or the White House.

That’s not extremism. That’s human nature. And maybe that’s why this issue follows me home. Maybe that’s why it keeps me awake.

I’m not losing sleep over tomorrow’s headline. I’m losing sleep because I have children.

Someday, I pray, I’ll have grandchildren.

What kind of country are we handing them?

Every week, it seems another openly Marxist candidate wins a primary. Another radical gets elevated. Another politician declares America’s founding principles obsolete.

Fine. Fight those battles.

I do. Every day.

But none of it matters if Americans eventually conclude that elections themselves aren’t worthy of confidence.

Then we’ve already lost something much bigger than a campaign.

History is littered with republics that collapsed because people stopped believing the system belonged to them.

They didn’t all fall to invading armies. Some simply rotted from within.

And here’s the part that drives me absolutely crazy.

The same people who wanted identification to enter airports, federal buildings, schools, concerts, sporting events, and half the restaurants in America suddenly develop a deep philosophical objection when someone suggests proving citizenship before registering to vote.

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Apparently, buying cold medicine requires more verification than helping choose the Commander in Chief.

Explain that to me like I’m five years old. Because it sounds insane.

President Trump, whatever you think of him, at least has his priorities straight on this one. He’s saying, “Deal with the foundation first.”

Exactly.

You don’t build a house by hanging curtains before you pour concrete. You don’t argue over paint colors while the foundation is cracking. And you don’t preserve a constitutional republic by treating election integrity like it’s just another item on tomorrow’s agenda.

Which brings me back to Senator Thune.

Leadership isn’t measured by the number of bills that quietly pass. Leadership is measured by the fights you’re willing to have.

This was the fight. This was the promise. This was the moment.

Whip the votes. Keep the Senate in session. Make people stay through the weekend if necessary. Do the job.

Because if this issue is as important during campaign season as Republicans said it was, then it ought to be just as important now that they’re governing.

I honestly don’t care who gets the political headline.

President Trump. John Thune. Nobody.

This isn’t about anybody’s trophy case.

It’s about whether the American people continue believing the republic belongs to them.

If you believe election integrity deserves action instead of another promise, then don’t just yell at your television.

Pick up your phone. Call your senators. Call Senate leadership.

Be respectful. Be firm.

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The Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121.

Tell them to finish the job.

The men who signed the Declaration of Independence pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

Some died. Some were ruined financially. Some watched their families suffer because liberty was worth the price.

Compared to that, asking senators to stay in Washington a little longer and finish their work is asking almost nothing.

America’s 250th birthday isn’t simply another anniversary. It’s an audit. It asks whether this generation loves the republic enough to defend it.

I do.

That’s why this makes my gut rot.

Because my greatest fear isn’t that one party wins or another party loses.

My greatest fear is that one day my children and grandchildren inherit a country where Americans no longer trust the process that made this nation the freest experiment in self-government the world has ever known.

If that happens, history won’t say we lost America overnight.

It will say we watched the warning signs, shrugged our shoulders… and went home.

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