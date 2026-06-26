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OPINION

Why Is Thune Running Scared?

Kevin McCullough
Kevin McCullough | Jun 26, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Why Is Thune Running Scared?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

There are moments in the life of a republic when what Congress chooses not to do says more than every speech, every press conference, and every carefully rehearsed talking point ever could.

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I believe this is one of those moments.

In just a short while, the United States Senate will be heading home while the SAVE Act remains unfinished business.

This makes my gut rot.

I dont say that lightly.

Im not angry because a bill didnt get passed today.

Washington disappoints us every week.

Im angry because Republicans spent years telling voters that election integrity was foundational to the survival of the republic.

Now comes the first truly defining moment. And the Senate is packing its bags.

Help me understand that. Seriously. Because I dont get it.

Maybe Im wrong. But from where I sit, John Thune looks like a man running from the very fight Republicans asked Americans to send them back to Washington to win.

I dont know whats in his heart. I know what his conference is doing.

And what theyre doing is leaving.

If election integrity is truly the cornerstone of self-government, why isnt the Senate acting like it? Dont tell me housing comes first. It doesnt. Not this time.

Dont tell me the calendar is full. They write the calendar.

Dont tell me this is complicated. It isnt.

Either you believe only American citizens should decide American elections—or you dont.

Ive spent decades behind a microphone talking to Americans. 

Ive interviewed presidents. Cabinet secretaries. Governors. Senators. Pastors. Activists. Business leaders.

Ive taken thousands upon thousands of calls from ordinary Americans.

Do you know what Ive never heard? Kevin, Im perfectly comfortable if people question whether our elections are legitimate.”

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CONGRESS JOHN THUNE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Not once.

Normal Americans understand something Washington apparently has to be reminded of every few months.

Trust comes first. Lose trust, and eventually you lose everything built on top of it.

If the umpire cant call balls and strikes honestly, nobody cares who wins the game.

If the accountant cooks the books, nobody believes the balance sheet.

If citizens stop believing elections are conducted with integrity, dont act surprised when they stop believing Congress, the courts, or the White House.

Thats not extremism. Thats human nature. And maybe thats why this issue follows me home. Maybe thats why it keeps me awake.

Im not losing sleep over tomorrows headline. Im losing sleep because I have children.

Someday, I pray, Ill have grandchildren.

What kind of country are we handing them?

Every week, it seems another openly Marxist candidate wins a primary. Another radical gets elevated. Another politician declares Americas founding principles obsolete.

Fine. Fight those battles.

I do. Every day.

But none of it matters if Americans eventually conclude that elections themselves arent worthy of confidence.

Then weve already lost something much bigger than a campaign.

History is littered with republics that collapsed because people stopped believing the system belonged to them.

They didnt all fall to invading armies. Some simply rotted from within.

And heres the part that drives me absolutely crazy.

The same people who wanted identification to enter airports, federal buildings, schools, concerts, sporting events, and half the restaurants in America suddenly develop a deep philosophical objection when someone suggests proving citizenship before registering to vote.

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Apparently, buying cold medicine requires more verification than helping choose the Commander in Chief.

Explain that to me like Im five years old. Because it sounds insane.

President Trump, whatever you think of him, at least has his priorities straight on this one. Hes saying, Deal with the foundation first.”

Exactly.

You dont build a house by hanging curtains before you pour concrete. You dont argue over paint colors while the foundation is cracking. And you dont preserve a constitutional republic by treating election integrity like its just another item on tomorrows agenda.

Which brings me back to Senator Thune.

Leadership isnt measured by the number of bills that quietly pass. Leadership is measured by the fights youre willing to have.

This was the fight. This was the promise. This was the moment.

Whip the votes. Keep the Senate in session. Make people stay through the weekend if necessary. Do the job.

Because if this issue is as important during campaign season as Republicans said it was, then it ought to be just as important now that theyre governing.

I honestly dont care who gets the political headline.

President Trump. John Thune. Nobody.

This isnt about anybodys trophy case.

Its about whether the American people continue believing the republic belongs to them.

If you believe election integrity deserves action instead of another promise, then dont just yell at your television.

Pick up your phone. Call your senators. Call Senate leadership.

Be respectful. Be firm.

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The Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121.

Tell them to finish the job.

The men who signed the Declaration of Independence pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

Some died. Some were ruined financially. Some watched their families suffer because liberty was worth the price.

Compared to that, asking senators to stay in Washington a little longer and finish their work is asking almost nothing.

Americas 250th birthday isnt simply another anniversary. Its an audit. It asks whether this generation loves the republic enough to defend it.

I do.

Thats why this makes my gut rot.

Because my greatest fear isnt that one party wins or another party loses.

My greatest fear is that one day my children and grandchildren inherit a country where Americans no longer trust the process that made this nation the freest experiment in self-government the world has ever known.

If that happens, history wont say we lost America overnight.

It will say we watched the warning signs, shrugged our shoulders… and went home.

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