Spencer Pratt Says One of LA's Largest Homeless NGO's Just Suffered a Major Blow in Federal Fraud Probe

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt says he has a major update on a federal investigation into a homelessness nonprofit that he says Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman funneled tax dollars into, to the detriment of both Los Angeles residents and the homeless people it was meant to help.

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While the nonprofit is still under investigation, it attempted to dismiss claims of waste, fraud, and abuse in court, only to have those efforts soundly rejected, in a win for accountability in the state of California.

Big update to the fraud we discussed in this video. The largest homeless NGO in LA, Weingart Center is under FEDERAL investigation and the court just REJECTED all of Weingart's attempts to dismiss the fraud and waste claims regarding their shady property deal in Cheviot Hills.… https://t.co/13SsIa9CNr — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 26, 2026

"Big update to the fraud we discussed in this video," Pratt wrote on X. "The largest homeless NGO in LA, Weingart Center is under FEDERAL investigation and the court just REJECTED all of Weingart's attempts to dismiss the fraud and waste claims regarding their shady property deal in Cheviot Hills."

"What happened? Karen Bass and Nithya Raman laundered YOUR tax dollars through the Weingart NGO to pay 2x cost on a homeless housing project from a scammer middleman," he continued. "A $16M flip, for a dubious homeless project, all while evicting the seniors who lived there."

"Are you starting to see how the scams work?"

The federal investigation comes as authorities examine a secretive property purchase tied to the Weingart Center, one of Los Angeles' largest homeless services NGOs, involving tens of millions of dollars and the addition of hundreds of beds for homeless people, with questions swirling about how the deal was structured and whether federal funds were improperly used.

This comes as Pratt has vowed to continue his fight against the city’s rampant corruption despite a crushing defeat in the city’s mayoral primary.

Saving LA - Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

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