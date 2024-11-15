Ridiculous Democrat Calls for 'Shadow Government' to Undermine Trump's Agenda

House Democrats are reportedly devising ways to undermine the incoming Trump Administration. One strategy is to create a “shadow cabinet” that opposes the 47th president’s agenda.

Advertisement

The idea, proposed by Democrat Wiley Nickel (D-NC), was first published as an op-ed in the Washington Post and demanded that the Democratic Party take action to stop President-elect Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA agenda from going unanswered or unopposed.”

He said that it’s time for America to “borrow from our British friends and appoint a shadow cabinet to fight back against the worst excesses of a second Trump administration,” suggested Russia collusion hoax spreader and Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) should head it.

Democrats could form a “shadow cabinet” to oppose Trump’s agenda. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4ZVGROdSEB — cerwinlive (@cerwinliveIG) November 15, 2024

Nickel warned that Trump would “weaponize the justice system against his political opponents with Matt Gaetz at the helm” and replace “independent prosecutors with Trump loyalists.”

The Democrat went on to speak about the Trump appointees, such as incoming Attorney General Matt Gaetz, Trump's Secretary of State nominee, Marco Rubio, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee for the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency— warning they would attack the Constitution and everything America stands for.

Instead, Nickel pitched several Democrats to serve on the “shadow cabinet” that he believes would stay “loyal to the Constitution and not some wannabe dictator.”

“If Trump orders Marco Rubio to hand Ukraine and much of eastern Europe to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Congressman Greg Meeks as Shadow Secretary of State [could] be a strong voice in support of maintaining international relationships and protecting democracy at home and abroad,” Nickel said, adding that Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) as shadow Treasury Secretary, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WI) as shadow Commerce Secretary, and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) as shadow Defense Secretary. He also pitched Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) to replace Trump-appointed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who will lead the EPA to “protect the air we breathe and the water we drink.”

Nickel said U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) could appoint 26 Democratic members of Congress to go "one-on-one" with each member of Trump’s Cabinet.

“If Trump or his Cabinet secretaries step out of line, we’ve got somebody ready to go and answer,” he continued.