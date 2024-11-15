Trump Makes His Choice for White House Press Secretary
Mike Johnson Requests House Ethics Committee Quash Report on Gaetz
Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks?
VIP
NSSF Makes the Right Request on Office of Gun Violence Prevention
VIP
Trump Opponent Who Murdered Family Shatters Gun Control Myth
CEO Who Endorsed Harris Calls on Dems to Support Musk As He Carries...
The Real Sisterhood
VIP
No, a Bakery Did Not Refuse to Make a Cake for Whoopi Goldberg
Doug Burgum Will Hold Dual Roles in the Trump Administration, and That's Bad...
House Judiciary Sends Ominous Warning to Biden-Harris
Here's the Significant Support Trump Earned From Jewish Voters This Election
VIP
One Democrat ‘Squad’ Rep Removed Her Pronouns From Her X Bio. Here’s How...
Justice Alito Will Remain on SCOTUS
Here’s How Melania Trump Plans to Approach Her Second Term As First Lady
Tipsheet

Ridiculous Democrat Calls for 'Shadow Government' to Undermine Trump's Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 15, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

House Democrats are reportedly devising ways to undermine the incoming Trump Administration. One strategy is to create a “shadow cabinet” that opposes the 47th president’s agenda. 

Advertisement

The idea, proposed by Democrat Wiley Nickel (D-NC), was first published as an op-ed in the Washington Post and demanded that the Democratic Party take action to stop President-elect Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA agenda from going unanswered or unopposed.” 

He said that it’s time for America to “borrow from our British friends and appoint a shadow cabinet to fight back against the worst excesses of a second Trump administration,” suggested Russia collusion hoax spreader and Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) should head it. 

Nickel warned that Trump would “weaponize the justice system against his political opponents with Matt Gaetz at the helm” and replace “independent prosecutors with Trump loyalists.” 

The Democrat went on to speak about the Trump appointees, such as incoming Attorney General Matt Gaetz, Trump's Secretary of State nominee, Marco Rubio, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee for the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency— warning they would attack the Constitution and everything America stands for. 

Instead, Nickel pitched several Democrats to serve on the “shadow cabinet” that he believes would stay “loyal to the Constitution and not some wannabe dictator.”

Recommended

Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“If Trump orders Marco Rubio to hand Ukraine and much of eastern Europe to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Congressman Greg Meeks as Shadow Secretary of State [could] be a strong voice in support of maintaining international relationships and protecting democracy at home and abroad,” Nickel said, adding that Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) as shadow Treasury Secretary, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WI) as shadow Commerce Secretary, and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) as shadow Defense Secretary. He also pitched Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) to replace Trump-appointed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who will lead the EPA to “protect the air we breathe and the water we drink.”

Nickel said U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) could appoint 26 Democratic members of Congress to go "one-on-one" with each member of Trump’s Cabinet. 

“If Trump or his Cabinet secretaries step out of line, we’ve got somebody ready to go and answer,” he continued. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Doug Burgum Will Hold Dual Roles in the Trump Administration, and That's Bad News for Dems Rebecca Downs
Trump Makes His Choice for White House Press Secretary Matt Vespa
Fired FEMA Official Just Dug Herself a Deeper Hole Mia Cathell
House Judiciary Sends Ominous Warning to Biden-Harris Sarah Arnold
We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Advertisement