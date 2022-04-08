Fox News Reporter Injured In Ukraine Gives Health Update: ‘I Feel Pretty Damn Lucky To Be Here’

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured while reporting on Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine, shared updates regarding his recovery via Twitter this week.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other,” Hall shared. “One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown … but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here.”

The tweets were published for only a few hours before Hall deleted them. Screenshots of the tweets were shared by other users. In the thread, Hall shared an image of himself recovering from his injuries.

As Townhall covered, two of Hall’s Fox News colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and reporter Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were killed in the same attack on March 14.

“Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” Hall wrote in a tweet Thursday night, The Washington Post noted. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”

Hall, who is a father of three, joined Fox News in 2015. According to his Fox bio, Hall has reported on numerous breaking stories from the front lines in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza since beginning at the network. This year, he was reporting primetime hours from Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion into the country.