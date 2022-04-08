Fox News Reporter Injured In Ukraine Gives Health Update: ‘I Feel Pretty Damn Lucky To Be Here’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 08, 2022 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fox News Reporter Injured In Ukraine Gives Health Update: ‘I Feel Pretty Damn Lucky To Be Here’

Source: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured while reporting on Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine, shared updates regarding his recovery via Twitter this week.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other,” Hall shared. “One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown … but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here.” 

The tweets were published for only a few hours before Hall deleted them. Screenshots of the tweets were shared by other users. In the thread, Hall shared an image of himself recovering from his injuries.

As Townhall covered, two of Hall’s Fox News colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and reporter Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were killed in the same attack on March 14.

“Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” Hall wrote in a tweet Thursday night, The Washington Post noted. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”

Hall, who is a father of three, joined Fox News in 2015. According to his Fox bio, Hall has reported on numerous breaking stories from the front lines in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza since beginning at the network. This year, he was reporting primetime hours from Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion into the country.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Republican Committee Targets Dem Voters with 'Biden Remorse' Ads
Spencer Brown
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Police Report Over 'Threat of Violence' From Jimmy Kimmel
Madeline Leesman
Of Course, The GOP Has Found a Way to Totally Blow the 2022 Midterms
Matt Vespa

California Looks to Let Illegals Become Police Officers
Spencer Brown

Confirmed: Democrats Face a Red Wave
Guy Benson
The Media Is Silent Over One Particular Story Relating to Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular