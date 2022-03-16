Fox News Reporter Injured in Ukraine ‘Alert And in Good Spirits’

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured while covering Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine, is “alert and in good spirits,” the network reported Wednesday. Hall has also been safely moved out of Ukraine.

In an internal memo, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott informed employees on Hall’s current condition. Bill Hemmer updated network viewers shortly after.

"This is some news we’ve been waiting on, an update on our colleague Ben Hall, he is now safe and out of Ukraine," Hemmer said on television. He added that "Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits” and that “he’s being treated with the best possible care in the world.”

As Townhall covered, Hall, a father of three, was hospitalized in Ukraine following the attack outside Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. A Fox News report noted that Hall was injured in the same attack that claimed the lives of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and reporter Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova.

"We are all thinking of Ben and his family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them," Dana Perino told viewers this morning. "We hope for more good news to come in the days ahead."

Fox’s report noted that Kuvshynova was 24 years old and “serving as a consultant helping crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.”

Zakrzewski, who the network described as “a Fox News legend,” was 55 years old. Last year, during the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, he played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their family members out of the country. In December, Zakrzewski was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award during the FOX News Media Spotlight Awards.

On “Special Report” Tuesday, Bret Baier said that Zakrzewski leaves behind his wife and loving family “and a lot of colleagues who are absolutely heartbroken at the loss of a legend.”