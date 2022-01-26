YouTube Permanently Bans Dan Bongino

On Wednesday, Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube permanently banned conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

Earlier this month, as Landon covered, Bongino faced a YouTube suspension for violating the platform’s policy on spreading Wuhan coronavirus “misinformation.” Now, both Bongino’s YouTube channels have been removed from the platform. A spokesperson for YouTube told The Hill that Bongino will not be able to create a channel in the future.

“The YouTube spokesperson confirmed that attempts to make new channels ‘associated with his name’ will also be denied,” The Hill’s report stated.

This week, Bongino reportedly announced in a now-removed video that he was planning on leaving YouTube. At the time, he amassed nearly 900,000 subscribers on his main channel.

In Landon’s report, he noted that Bongino penned a letter to YouTube this month following his suspension where he noted it’s “just a matter of time” before the “tyrannical, free-speech hating” platform would “try to silence” him.

"Thankfully, I'm one of the investors in Rumble, a video platform that respects free-speech," Bongino said. "As a matter of fact, I have more than double the number of followers there, than on your s--t platform.”

On Rumble, Bongino has over two million subscribers. He regularly posts his content from “The Dan Bongino Show” on the platform.

This week, I covered how political pundit Clay Travis said that YouTube would not allow him to upload his interview with Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul.

“Regardless of what you think of @RandPaul’s opinions, he is one of 100 democratically elected senators. It’s the very antithesis of democracy to not allow American voters to hear the opinions of their elected officials. YouTube should be ashamed,” Travis said in a tweet.

In the interview, which was posted to Rumble, Paul discussed Wuhan coronavirus mandates, the Omicron variant, and President Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.