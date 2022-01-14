Dan Bongino's Youtube Channel Suspended, Demonetized Over COVID 'Misinformation'

Youtube suspended and demonetized conservative commentator and Fox News anchor Dan Bongino's account on Friday over the violation of the platform's policy on coronavirus misinformation.

The suspension was handed down after Bongino claimed in a video that masks are "useless" in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Youtube's misinformation policy states that users are prohibited from making claims that masks "do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19."

This suspension was Bongino's first "strike," meaning he will only endure a weeklong suspension.

If Bongino's account violates the policy again within 90 days, he will be issued a two-week suspension. And if he receives a third violation during the same timeframe, his account would be permanently removed from the platform.

The platform also removed Bongino's channel from Youtube Partner Program, which, through advertisement revenue, allows users to monetize their content.

His channel was suspended from the platform's monetization program for "repeatedly violating" guidelines on harmful and dangerous acts. However, it remains unclear what Bongina said that resulted in his channel's removal from the program.

Bongino sent an email to a Youtube employee after he was informed of his suspension, saying that it was "just a matter of time" before the "tyrannical, free-speech hating" Big Tech platform would "try to silence" him.

"Thankfully, I'm one of the investors in Rumble, a video platform that respects free-speech," Bongino said. "As a matter of fact, I have more than double the number of followers there, than on your s--t platform. So here's my deal to you, and there will be NO negotiation. After your 'suspension,' I will immediately post content questioning why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic. I dare you to do something about it."