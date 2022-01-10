American Airlines Pilot Under Investigation Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Luggage Tag

cancel culture

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

An American Airlines pilot is reportedly facing an internal investigation after an airline passenger shared a photo of a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on the pilot’s bag tag.

On Saturday, Business Insider reported, Twitter user Dana Finley Morrison posted a now-private tweet of the pilot’s bag tag with the slogan. “Let’s Go Brandon” derived last fall after a NASCAR reporter misheard the chant when attendees were shouting “f*** Joe Biden” during driver Brandon Brown’s race.

“Y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to board a plane?” Morrison said in her tweet. “We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted.”

Morrison, who describes herself on Twitter as “passionate about reality TV, feminism, and doing the right thing,” tagged American Airlines. While the tweet is no longer visible, screenshots were shared by other Twitter users. 

American Airlines responded to the tweet.

According to the New York Post, Morrison shared screenshots of direct messages she exchanged with American Airlines.

“We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership,” American Airlines reportedly wrote to Morrison. “They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur.”

The Dallas Morning News reported that American Airlines made headlines in 2020 when the company allowed crew members to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins but reportedly did not extend a similar option for those who wanted to show their support for law enforcement.

