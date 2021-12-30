GOP Rep: The Biden Administration Is Considering a Vaccine Mandate for Air Travel and Not the Southern Border

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Greg Murphy (NC) criticized the Biden administration for considering Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates for airline passengers while there is no vaccine mandate in place for people who enter the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Murphy, who is a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, made the remarks in an interview on Fox Business’ “Evening Edit.” As I covered this week, Biden told reporters recently that he would impose a domestic air travel vaccine mandate if his medical team advises it.

“We don’t know what he’s going to be told,” Murphy said regarding domestic air travel vaccine mandates. “That’s one of the problems that has happened during their entire reign of their administration is that they’ve been markedly inconsistent. One day it’s one thing, one day it’s the next thing.”

Murphy explained how several federal programs have no vaccine mandate while businesses and schools are being mandated to require vaccinations.

“The sad thing is, if you have to be mandated to fly on a plane, what about if you walk in over the border in the southern United States, is there any mandate there?,” Murphy noted.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. I don’t think it should be done. I don’t think it has moved the needle anywhere. The sad thing is, this virus is here. It’s going to have to mutate into a form that it is not virulent anymore until we get out of the pandemic,” Murphy added. “But these mandates and these forcing of businesses and these forcing of schools, especially, to close do nothing but hurt the American people.”

In August, I reported how the GOP Doctors Caucus demanded that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) test migrants for COVID-19 before granting them entry to the United States.

“COVID-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon, yet we have seen no meaningful or good faith effort from this Administration or the Department of Homeland Security to (DHS) to prioritize public safety,” the letter stated.