Pro-Abortion Organization Endorses 12 House Dems Ahead of 2022 Midterms

Pro-abortion organization NARAL Pro-Choice America announced Tuesday that it is endorsing a slew of congressional Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The candidates endorsed by the pro-abortion behemoth are Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

In the announcement, it notes that the endorsements come as the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) hears oral arguments surrounding abortion laws in two states – Mississippi and Texas. On Nov. 1, SCOTUS heard oral arguments for Whole Woman’s Health v. Texas and United States v. Texas, both of which surrounding S.B. 8, the state’s newly-enacted law banning abortion after fetal heartbeat detection. On Dec. 1, SCOTUS will hear oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which surrounds the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

“These endorsements come as anti-choice, anti-freedom lawmakers have ramped up their attacks on abortion access with the goal of ultimately overturning Roe v. Wade,” the announcement states. It goes on to boast that their endorsed candidates “[represent] the values of the 8 and 10 Americans who support legal abortion.”

However, the study cited with this statistic is a Gallup poll, published in June, that shows only 47 percent of Americans think abortion is “morally acceptable” and 46 percent say it is “morally wrong.” Additionally, the findings show that out the “8 in 10” Americans who “support legal abortion,” only 32 percent of Americans think abortion should be “completely legal,” whereas 48 percent want abortion “legal with limits.”

NARAL’s newly-appointed President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement that the lawmakers are “ready to meet this moment of crisis with bold action to safeguard our rights” and that the “overwhelming majority of people in the United States” support pro-abortion legislation.

“We are proud to endorse these leaders for reproductive freedom who are ready to meet this moment of crisis with bold action to safeguard our rights. As the right to abortion faces an existential threat, it is more important than ever that we have representatives in Congress who will fight for a world where everybody can make their own decisions about their lives, families, and futures. We trust that each of these leaders will continue to fight for the values of the overwhelming majority of people in the United States who support the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family.”

Yesterday, pro-abortion Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (CA) announced that she was retiring from Congress, becoming the ninth incumbent House Democrat to do so. And, as Spencer covered this week, Republicans have a +10 margin over Democrats when it comes to who Americans would cast their ballot for in a generic congressional race. Despite NARAL’s endorsements in an effort to continue their pro-abortion agenda, it’s likely that the 2022 midterms will turn out to be a bloodbath for Democrats.