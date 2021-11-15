DCCC Memo Claims Democrats Will Hold House Majority by Portraying GOP As 'Reckless' in 2022

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) responsible for recruiting and supporting Democrat candidates for the House of Representatives released its "2021 Year Out Memo" — albeit a week late — as it looks towards what is expected to be a bloodbath for President Biden's party.

Apparently ignorant of the reality facing Americans across the country, the DCCC claims that Democrats "are delivering for the American people" and that "Republicans' reckless politics is too dangerous, chaotic and divisive to run Congress."

The memo from the DCCC comes after a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News showed Republicans have a +10 margin over Democrats when it comes to who Americans would vote for in a generic congressional race.

Nevertheless, Democrats claim that their "key to victory is clear: President Biden and House Democrats are delivering on their hopeful, unified vision for America's families, stabilizing the U.S. economy and making robust investments in our future."

Never mind, apparently, the fact that Speaker Pelosi failed multiple times over several months to secure a deal that would allow her to bring Biden's infrastructure bill to the floor. When she finally did, she needed Republican members to vote with Democrats as six of her own party's members in "The Squad" still voted against the woke infrastructure package. That supposed "success" is the first point the DCCC emphasized even though the passage of the bill did not deliver a desperately needed bump in President Biden's approval.

Supposedly, Democrats will also deliver by passing Biden's even larger "Build Back Better" budget plan that's filled with even more woke nonsense and still faces opposition for its price tag from some Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

Again, in denial of reality, the DCCC says it will deliver "by crushing COVID-19 and rescuing the economy." This promise, however, has already been betrayed by Biden and his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden campaigned on shutting down the virus and not the country, yet the Delta variant continues to spread and subsequent mask and vaccine mandates continue to be levied by the Biden administration and Democrats across the country. The economy, also, has not been rescued. Inflation continues to rage, the supply chain is in crisis, grocery stories are struggling to keep their shelves stocked, and gas prices continue to hit record highs.

The DCCC also claims that Democrats will "fight for American values," which its memo defines as "jobs and justice," apparently replacing values like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness with its woke vision of America.

As for how Democrats running for their political lives in the midterms, the DCCC memo offers a preview. Despite the fact that Republicans picked up congressional seats in 2020 — shocking the DCCC which lost seats in the cycle they expected to expand their majority — the Democrats' memo says that "the moment Washington Republicans felt their grip on power loosen, they unleashed a full assault on American democracy, culminating in a murderous assault on the Capitol and the introduction of anti-voter legislation across the country."

It's hard to filter through all the blather, but their claims are just not true. What it does show is that the DCCC has only one thing to run against Republicans on — Donald Trump. It's a stale, worn out, and ineffective strategy as this month's off-year elections in Virginia and elsewhere showed.

Unafraid of doubling down, the DCCC says the "bottom line" is that "Republicans reckless agenda and sinister political playbook is dangerous and divisive" and "American families will be hurt by Republicans' extremist policies and political maneuvers." The memo's claim is, again, laughable. The Democrats' agenda and playbook is so divisive that their own exiting majorities have been generally unable to reach agreements necessary to pass Biden's legislative agenda, while what Democrats have accomplished has only hurt American families with inflation, freedom infringing mandates, and ineffective public health guidance.

Nearing quixotic levels of confidence, the DCCC says that a "disciplined, focused strategy" will allow them to "hold" their slim "Democratic majority."

The memo ends with... a blank page which, as some Twitter observers pointed out, is quite fitting.

The DCCC ending their memo with an entirely blank page is basically their 2022 strategy in a nutshell.

A response from the DCCC's Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) echoed the same sentiment and emphasized the "Democrats in disarray" theme that has typified congressional Democrats during the Biden administration.

"The DCCC releasing a one-year out memo a week late embodies their incompetence. They have no coherent strategy or message, and their memo isn't worth the paper it's written on."