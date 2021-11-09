Ben & Jerry’s on Texas’ Abortion Law: Reproductive Healthcare Is a ‘Workplace Issue’

In a report published Tuesday, a spokesperson for “woke” ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s said that it’s important for companies to speak out against issues like abortion restrictions.

This month, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard two cases surrounding S.B. 8, Texas’ law outlawing abortion after fetal heartbeat detection. On Dec. 1, SCOTUS will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case surrounding the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. Several companies have spoken out against the abortion laws at the center of the lawsuits.

In Reuter’s report, it claimed that “[o]nce seen only as a religious, women's rights and health issue, abortion is becoming a badge for a company's commitment to social responsibility, gender equality and workplace diversity.” The report then highlighted several companies that are committed to “social responsibility” against laws restricting abortion access.

Ben & Jerry’s Head of Global Activism Strategy Christopher Miller spoke on the subject, stating that “we see reproductive healthcare as a workplace issue” and “it’s important to speak up and speak on these issues.”

"If you're operating in a state like Texas, it puts you at a competitive disadvantage. It makes it difficult to deliver on pay equity and recruiting and retaining talented leaders when there is a blatant attack against women," Miller continued.

In September, Ben & Jerry’s signed a public statement against S.B. 8, along with over 50 other companies.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers,” the letter stated. “Simply put, it goes against our values and is bad for business.”

In July, Ben & Jerry’s took a public stance against Israel, announcing that they would no longer sell their products in Occupied Palestinian Territory saying that it is “inconsistent with our values.” This move earned their parent company Unilever on a boycott list in both Florida and Texas.