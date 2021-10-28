Two Doctors Detail Being Silenced Over Their Views on COVID-19 Mask Mandates and Vaccines

This week, two doctors appeared in an interview where they spoke on their experiences being “silenced” due to their stances on the Wuhan coronavirus, specifically, vaccine and mask mandates and natural immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection.

In an interview with Fox News, Dr. Scott Jensen and Dr. Jeffrey Horak both spoke on how they faced an investigation, and termination, respectively, from their positions for their views and emphasized individual’s medical freedom to choose if they want to get the vaccine or not.

“The vaccine’s a game changer. It helps a ton of people. But it’s got to be targeted. The fact of the matter is, for people over the age of 70 with multiple underlying conditions, it does decrease hospitalizations and decreases the risk of death. But if you look at the group of people under the age of 50 and in good health, they’ve got a 99.9 percent chance of recovering. I think we have to remember that health freedom has to, if you will, be the overarching, guiding light. This is America, and we have a Constitution that protects rights and protections for us,” Jensen, a former state Senator, said. Previously, he had posted this information on Facebook, where he received critical reception and is now under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice.

Horak, on the other hand, was unexpectedly fired from his job after speaking at a school board meeting on mask mandates.

“I was terminated – I actually don’t know why. I spoke at a school board. I was asked by the community to speak at a school board about mask mandates. I gave my expertise and my professional opinion. Nine days later, my employer, Lake Region Medical Group, gave me an option – to resign or to be terminated. The only information I got was that my views were no longer congruent with that of my employer,” Horak said. In a statement, the Medical Group Board said that the decision to fire Horak was from his peers on the board, not by Lake Region Healthcare, where Horak practiced General Surgery.

“I really think the critical takeaway message for all of us is that if it’s happening to someone else it can happen to you,” Jensen concluded. “I’m going to push back. I’m going to fight.”