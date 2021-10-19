New Poll Reaffirms How Many Voters Want to See Trump Run for President in 2024

Earlier this month, Townhall covered a poll that showed what percentage of Americans want to see former President Trump run for president again. Before that, Townhall reported on a separate poll that showed what the outcome of a Trump versus President Biden 2024 election would potentially look like. A poll published this week reaffirms the findings from previous polls that outline the lasting influence Trump has had on the Republican Party and how many voters would like to see him run again.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll published Monday shows that nearly half of voters said they'd support former President Trump running for office again in 2024. In the findings, 47 percent of registered voters would support Trump running again, while 53 percent oppose.

More specifically, 27 percent "strongly support," 20 percent "somewhat support," 12 percent "somewhat oppose," and 41 percent "strongly oppose" Trump running for president again. Broken down by gender, 52 percent of men and 42 percent of women want to see Trump run again.

When the numbers are separated by political ideology, 77 percent of registered Republican voters polled said they'd like to see Trump run in 2024. Twenty-three percent oppose. Oddly enough, Democratic voters in the poll felt the exact opposite – 77 percent oppose Trump running again and 23 percent support him running again.

Compared to a poll conducted shortly after the 2020 election, it also found that 47 percent of voters supported Trump running again in 2024. At the time, 75 percent of Republicans, 24 percent of Democrats, and 47 percent of Independents supported this.

A month later, in December 2020, 59 percent of voters said it is "likely" that Trump will run for president again in 2024.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted among 895 registered voters from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.