How Many Republicans Want Trump to Run Again in 2024?

One month ago, I reported on a poll that explored what the outcome would look like in a Trump versus Biden 2024 election. Reports from recent months have hinted that the former commander-in-chief may run for office again, especially after Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. A separate poll released this week asked Republican respondents their opinions on Trump's lasting influence within their party and if they would like to see him run again in the next presidential election.

A poll published Wednesday, conducted by the Pew Research Center, shows that two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 67 percent, would like to see former President Trump remain a national political figure, and 44 percent of these respondents would like to see him run for office again in 2024.

In the findings of the survey, 22 percent of respondents said they would like Trump to continue to be a major political figure but would prefer he uses his platform to support other presidential candidates who share similar views in the 2024 election. Thirty-two percent of Republicans said they would not like Trump to remain a national political figure in the years to come.

The survey, conducted from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, notes that the number of Republicans who say Trump should continue to be a major political figure has grown. In January, a survey that asked respondents the same question showed that 57 percent of respondents felt that he should remain a major political figure.

Among Democrats, 92 percent say they would not like to see Trump continue to be a major political figure. A mere seven percent say the opposite.

On a different note, 63 percent of Republicans said their political party should not be too (32 percent) or not at all (30 percent) accepting of elected GOP officials who openly criticize Trump. Thirty-six percent of Republicans say their party should be very (11 percent) or somewhat (26 percent) accepting of officials who do so.

On the contrary, 40 percent of Democrats say their party should be somewhat accepting of elected officials who openly criticize President Biden. Seventeen percent of Democrats say their party should be very accepting of elected officials within their party who criticize Biden.

One specific question asked respondents about the acceptability of elected officials from one party calling their counterparts from the opposite party "evil." Fifty-seven percent of Democrats and 52 percent of Republicans say their parties should not be accepting of officials who do this.