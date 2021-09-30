Cruz Slams Biden’s Handling of Border Crisis: It’s Resulting in a ‘Public Health’ and ‘Humanitarian Crisis

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) slammed President Biden’s handling of the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border, describing it as “a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis” and how the Biden administration “[refuses] to enforce the law.”

Cruz made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. In the interview, he also shared insights from his visits to Texas border towns recently, such as Del Rio and McAllen, where he’s seen firsthand how the border crisis has escalated under our current presidential administration.

“Right now, under Joe Biden, we simply have open borders. It is an absolute catastrophe. I’ve been to our southern border many many times, it’s worse than I’ve ever seen it. We are right now on a path to over two million illegal immigrants crossing into this country this year under Joe Biden. It’s the worst illegal immigration we’ve had in 21 years,” Cruz said in the segment.

“A little bit less than two weeks ago, I was down in Del Rio. I saw firsthand the crisis that was there. Where, because the Biden administration refused to deport the illegal immigrants from Haiti, we saw that there had been about 700 people under the bridge in Del Rio grow, when I was there, to 10,503 and within a couple of days after that to 15,000,” he continued. “This is all happening because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to enforce the law and have essentially said anyone that wants to come to America, they’re going to resettle them. They’re going to give them benefits. They’re going to let them stay and it’s resulting in a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis”

In the segment, Cruz reacted to a Quinnipiac poll that showed how Biden’s approval rating across Texas has plummeted since June of this year to now, with his approval rating standing at 45 percent and 32 percent, respectively. Now, an overwhelming majority of Texans – 61 percent – disapprove of Biden, compared to 50 percent in June who disapproved.

“Texans are seeing it firsthand. We’re seeing the devastation that is coming from this catastrophe of a policy,” Cruz responded. He explained how he recently visited a slew of border towns where he met with ranchers and farmers, who said “they would not allow their teenage kids to go out on their own property without carrying a loaded firearm because there were so many human traffickers and drug traffickers crossing their property on a daily basis.”

Additionally, Cruz attacked Biden for his response to false media claims last week that Border Patrol agents in Del Rio were using whips to keep Haitian migrants from entering the United States. As Katie reported, these “whips'' were the reins on the horses. Despite this, Biden promised “consequences” for the Border Patrol agents that were part of the “scandal.”

“What does Joe Biden do? He shamefully demagogues the border patrol. When he said, ‘you will be punished,’ that was disgraceful,” Cruz stated.

“I stand with the Border Patrol,” he concluded. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris keep repeating that lie and demonizing the heroes of Border Patrol.”

Watch the interview here: