Border Patrol Union Blasts WH's Decision to Suspend Horse Unit Following Fake News About 'Whips'

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday Border Patrol's horse unit will no longer be operating in Del Rio, Texas after they were falsely accused of using whips against Haitians who were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agents at the center of the "scandal" have been placed on administrative duties while an investigation is underway.

Border authorities have suspended use of horse patrol units in the Del Rio camp, DHS officials told reporters on a briefing call.



4,050 migrants remain in camp, and one DHS official said "thousands" have returned to Mexico.



DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress yesterday the investigation should conclude next week and that he expects to make the findings public.



The Border Patrol agents at the center of the probe are on administrative duties and not allowed to interact with migrants. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) September 23, 2021

Misleading photos of agents on horseback attempting to prevent people from illegally crossing into the United States caused outrage after the reins, used to control the horses, were falsely called whips by members of the media and Democrats.

A source within Border Patrol previously explained to Townhall what people got wrong about the incident:

"Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse. If they get too close, the horse can step on them, breaking bones or causing other injuries. Agents also need to maintain control of their reins so they don't lose control of the horse, which can cause injuries to immigrants, the agents, and the horses.

"We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins."

Jon Anfinsen, president of the Border Patrol's Local 2366 in Del Rio, told Townhall it is detrimental for border security to suspend the whole unit, even if it's just for short amount of time: